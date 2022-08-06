Evergreen State Fair Announces 2022 Fair Honoree, Kathy VanBuskirk

Read on lynnwoodtimes.com
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Julie Moore to replace Art Ceniza as Assistant City Administrator
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 — Mayor Christine Frizzell on Friday has selected Julie Moore to serve as Lynnwood’s next Assistant City Administrator. She will be filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Art Ceniza who served the role for the last 12 years. Moore will assist...
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
OPINION: The Emotional Surpass of Transferring From Community College to a University
As I and other Bellevue College students begin to transfer from BC and enter traditional four-year universities, the societal and personal emotional response is much greater than I anticipated. Fellow community members have expressed their delight in my transferring to a four-year university and their approval of my decision to attend community college after high school. To me, this reaction from society as a whole is unexpected. When I began writing for The Watchdog, I wrote an opinion article titled, “The Value We Bring” reflecting on my discomfort with the demeaning narrative that those who attend community college are in some way less than others. Now that I have the opportunity to attend a four-year university, the perspectives of those around me have shifted from concern to admiration.
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle
SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.
Not all heroes wear capes, some wear biker jackets
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 8, 2022 – Hollywood depictions of bikers over the years have helped perpetuate the stereotype that biker gangs are violent outlaws who spend their time between rides frequenting dive bars and running guns. While these clubs only make up 1% of Motorcycle clubs in the country, according to the American Motorcycle Association, even the most infamous MC’s come together with the rest to support the Guardians of the Children (GOC) – a nonprofit organization focused on using motorcycles as a tool for children to overcome child abuse.
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
3016 N Narrows Dr #C317
Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
BIRDS: From river to sea to trees
In the fall, we often feature bird-photo galleries on Seahawks game days. Today, it’s in honor of the end of the Seafair airshow. While at Duwamish River People’s Park for the festival on Saturday, we photographed the Osprey nest atop a pole in the middle of the habitat-restoration zone. Steve Bender sent this photo of the mom and chick two weeks ago:
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
