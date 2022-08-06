Evergreen State Fair Announces 2022 Fair Honoree, Kathy VanBuskirk

As I and other Bellevue College students begin to transfer from BC and enter traditional four-year universities, the societal and personal emotional response is much greater than I anticipated. Fellow community members have expressed their delight in my transferring to a four-year university and their approval of my decision to attend community college after high school. To me, this reaction from society as a whole is unexpected. When I began writing for The Watchdog, I wrote an opinion article titled, “The Value We Bring” reflecting on my discomfort with the demeaning narrative that those who attend community college are in some way less than others. Now that I have the opportunity to attend a four-year university, the perspectives of those around me have shifted from concern to admiration.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO