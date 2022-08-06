How to watch Smith vs O’maison: live stream boxing online from anywhere – start time, full card

The first significant piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs on Wednesday, as this year's Champions League winners Real Madrid take on the 2022 Europa League champs Eintracht Frankfurt for the UEFA Super Cup. The annual match serves as the curtain raiser for the new season's European competitions, with Madrid looking to win the trophy for a joint-record fifth time. Here's how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

UEFA ・ 4 HOURS AGO