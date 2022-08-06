The Real's Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunite For Sweet Playdate With Kids

Read on www.eonline.com
Related
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Photo With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a splash with another adorable family photo. The actress posted a picture of the couple enjoying some pool time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles to Instagram Aug. 7, shielding their baby girl's face. The singer also reshared the picture along with three red hearts, one for each of them.
Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma
Actress Denise Dowse is in a serious battle for her health. The 64-year-old is currently hospitalized in a coma while she fights a severe form meningitis, her sister shared on social media on Aug. 7. "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Future Engagement to Girlfriend Natalie Joy
Watch: Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Explain Their Celebrity Beef. It sounds like wedding bells are in Nick Viall's future. The Bachelor alum admits he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together. "We talk about it a lot," Nick exclusively told E! News...
Why Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are setting family boundaries. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were not in attendance when Joe's sister Teresa Giudice married her partner Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J, on Aug. 6. The wedding took place following increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument, per a source.
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashton Kutcher Says He's "Lucky to Be Alive" After Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder
Watch: Mila Kunis NOT a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance. Ashton Kutcher is reflecting on his private battle with a rare health condition. On Aug. 8, Access Hollywood shared an exclusive sneak peek of the actor's upcoming episode on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, during which he detailed his diagnosis publicly for the first time. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he told host Bear Grylls of the condition, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."
John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many. Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star passed away at her Southern California ranch during the morning hours of Aug. 8, per an Instagram post shared to her account by her husband, John Easterling. She was 73 years old. According to the post, Olivia passed "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Reveals the Touching Words She Shared Before Dying
Olivia Newton-John's passing was not sudden for her family. On Aug. 8, the beloved Grease actress died in her Southern California home, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. Just a day after her passing, Olivia's niece has shared further information about the actress' declining health amid her decades long battle with breast cancer.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: Look Back at the Grease Star's Life in Pictures
Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary pink lady Olivia Newton-John. In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the Grease actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch, her family confirmed on social media. She was 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over...
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Rare Public Date Night
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' latest outing was a home run. On Aug. 8, the couple stepped out for a charity event at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament, hosted by Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw, served as the organization's eighth annual. The yearly event is in conjunction with Kershaw's Challenge, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk children in Los Angeles, Calif., Dallas, Texas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.
Why Mindy Kaling Says Rumor B.J. Novak Fathered Her Kids "Doesn’t Bother Me"
Watch: What Mindy Kaling Finds "Interesting" About Being a Mother of 2. Mindy Kaling knows you have a lot of questions. The actress-writer has never publicly shared the paternity of her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 23 months, leading some fans to speculate that their father is her longtime close friend and The Office co-star B.J. Novak. After all, the two have remained very close throughout the years despite ending their romantic relationship way back in 2007.
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0