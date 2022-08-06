Thomas Had No Issues in First Saints Team Drills, Allen Says

The wide receiver hasn't played in a game since the 2020 season.

In his first time participating in team drills since undergoing ankle surgery last June, Saints wide receiver undefined had no issues , head coach Dennis Allen said.

“Honestly there’s a couple of times he ended up on the ground,” Allen said. “That’s all part of the process and building that confidence. I think he’s at a good mindset right now, I think he’s good physically. I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Thomas hasn’t played since the 2020 season, when he suffered an ankle injury in week one that would plague him for the next two seasons. He played seven games in 2020 and had surgery the following June, ultimately missing the entire 2021 season after suffering a setback in November.

In his last fully healthy season, Thomas put up big numbers for New Orleans. He led the league with 149 catches and 1,725 receiving yards, which helped him win the Offensive Player of the Year award.

However, Thomas has yet to play for the Saints without Drew Brees , who retired after 2020, as the starting quarterback. Therefore, he needs to develop chemistry with Jameis Winston while simultaneously building up the strength in his ankle.

If Thomas can return to form with Winston, he adds a huge element to a Saints offense that didn’t have a player like him last season.

