Missoula Symphony to host annual concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will host the annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday. The event is partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to collect nonperishable donations and reach their goal of raising 2,000 pounds of food. Admission to the concert is free to the public,...
Corn hole event brings friendly competition to Western Montana Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Corn Hole Challenge is bringing some friendly competition for players to compete to get high scores and earn prize money. Ten corn hole courts will be set up near the west gate at the fair. Players can compete in three divisions: men, women and 17 and under.
Rotary Concert and Charity Auction raises money for child care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 12th annual Rotary Concert and Charity Auction will take place in Philipsburg at Winninghoff Park on Aug. 20. The headliner is a rock band out of Missoula, Shodown, along with The Hankers and Shane Clouse and Stomping Ground. Short charity auctions will be held in...
Western Montana Fair gears up for opening day Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is bringing summer fun to the Garden City and is set to open this Wednesday. On Tuesday, volunteers and participants finished setting up at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Rides and food vendors are ready to go. 4-H participants are getting ready for...
Missoula hot dog stand gives away free food to people in need
For Eric and Terri Wood serving their street family is about more than just topping hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
Lake Mary Ronan State Park reopens Wednesday morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake Mary Ronan State Park will reopen on Wednesday morning after the Elmo 2 Fire forced its closure over a week ago. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team determined it was safe to reopen. Normal operations including camping will be...
Indian Ridge Fire balloons to 2,400 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new update from the Indian Ridge Fire information officer says strong winds pushed the blaze to 2,400 acres Tuesday. The fire is burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness in Idaho, near the Montana state line, 30 miles southwest of Darby. Officials say the fire was...
Trails around Missoula closed this week for maintenance
Trail maintenance is a priority for Missoula Parks and Recreation due to the huge amount of use trails receive in the Garden City. “An early fall warm day when the university is in session, the use of the Milwaukee Trail is going to be about the same as what you would see on Fifth and Sixth Streets for vehicles,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation senior landscape architect Nathan McLeod.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants 4 non-profits grant money
MISSOULA, Mont. — Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants four non-profits grant money to keep the rich history of Missoula alive. This was made possible back in 2022 when the voters within Missoula County approved a 2-mill levy. "One of the things that came out of that mill levy...
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Highlands College to offer film production training
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech announced new rapid training courses for film production, allowing those in the Mining City to access local jobs. The courses will provide film and media skills and get interested Montanans "set ready" for work on film productions coming to Butte. The courses are a...
Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Montana football officially starts 2022 season
Monday marked the start of the official season for Montana football, as the team hit the field for the first fall practice. Also released on Monday, the Griz were named No. 3 in preseason polls. "It's nice to be recognized, especially with a team that's looking likely they'll have a...
Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transportation will...
Hog Trough Fire grows to 824 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 824 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 35 acres since Monday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Perimeter growth was mapped in the fire’s southwestern (north of Weasel Creek) and...
SKC brings back 2 workforce certifications
MISSOULA, Mont. — Salish Kootenai College is bringing back two workforce certifications, building trades and automotive repair. The college is now accepting applications. Space is limited, and the two programs don't qualify for SKC financial assistance. The building trades program has some assistance through the Confederated Salish and Kootenai...
Redhorn Fire grows to 483 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains has grown to 483 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 88 acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth this period occurred with scattered heat....
