Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

5-5-5-7, SB: 3

(five, five, five, seven; SB: three)

