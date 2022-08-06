Watch as IU football safeties coach Jason Jones met with the media this week to discuss his position group. Jones enters his third season as Indiana’s safeties coach in 2022. With the return of Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald, safety is expected to be a strength of the Indiana team in 2022. For a position-by-position look at who is coming and going on the roster, GO HERE.

