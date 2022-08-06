Read on www.thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: New IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell gives a fall camp update
Watch as new Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the state of the offense a week into fall camp. Indiana hired Bell, who was previously the head coach at UMass, following the 2021 season. For more on Bell’s track record as an offensive...
Preseason coaches poll highlights early opportunity for IU football, and gauntlet finish
Indiana has an early path to earn some votes in the national rankings, but after a 2-10 2021 season, not even head coach Tom Allen was willing to go there in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll. To the surprise of no one, IU did not receive...
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2024 5-star sets official visit to Bloomington
Nearly four months after the Indiana basketball program extended a scholarship offer to Liam McNeeley, a five-star forward that will be attending Montverde Academy for his senior season, he finally scheduled his official visit to Bloomington from September 23 – 25. As the 2023 recruiting class are nailing down...
Watch: IU football safeties coach Jason Jones 2022 fall camp Q&A
Watch as IU football safeties coach Jason Jones met with the media this week to discuss his position group. Jones enters his third season as Indiana’s safeties coach in 2022. With the return of Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald, safety is expected to be a strength of the Indiana team in 2022. For a position-by-position look at who is coming and going on the roster, GO HERE.
2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five
As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
Multiple noteworthy IU basketball mentions in Jon Rothstein’s Big Ten offseason breakdown
The college basketball season begins in three months, and with that preseason outlooks are starting to trickle in. You’ll have to wait even longer to know if the attention is warranted, but you can expect Indiana to be frequently mentioned as one of, if not the favorite in the Big Ten, and a top-25 team nationally.
Class of 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser picks Maryland
One of Indiana’s main class of 2023 targets formally came off the board on Sunday afternoon. Virginia-based wing Jamie Kaiser announced live on 247Sports he will play in the Big Ten at Maryland. The 6-foot-6 Kaiser chose the Terrapins over a IU and Virginia. Indiana offered Kaiser in May...
6-Banner Sunday: NIL and recruiting updates highlight another busy week for IU basketball
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue surprises local teachers with school supplies
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The students at South View Elementary in Muncie, Indiana, are among many in Central Indiana who have a new benefactor. South View is a Title I school, defined by the U.S. Department of Education as one in which at least 40% of the student body comes from low-income families.
Hagerstown Little League advances to regional championship as Indiana representative
UPDATE: Hagerstown advanced to the Great Lakes regional championship game on Tuesday after beating Team Kentucky 3-1 and now have a chance to advance to the Little League World Series. The game began on Monday but was rescheduled due to rain. The regional championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday in Whitestown and […]
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter due for a drop
INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out at 95-100°. We stay mainly dry today with rain chances increasing from northwest to southeast after 5 p.m. Scattered showers will be possible overnight and out...
