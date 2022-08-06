ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football safeties coach Jason Jones 2022 fall camp Q&A

Watch as IU football safeties coach Jason Jones met with the media this week to discuss his position group. Jones enters his third season as Indiana’s safeties coach in 2022. With the return of Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald, safety is expected to be a strength of the Indiana team in 2022. For a position-by-position look at who is coming and going on the roster, GO HERE.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five

As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Class of 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser picks Maryland

One of Indiana’s main class of 2023 targets formally came off the board on Sunday afternoon. Virginia-based wing Jamie Kaiser announced live on 247Sports he will play in the Big Ten at Maryland. The 6-foot-6 Kaiser chose the Terrapins over a IU and Virginia. Indiana offered Kaiser in May...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#American Football#College Football#Iu Athletics#Assembly
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs

Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
CLINTON, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter due for a drop

INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out at 95-100°. We stay mainly dry today with rain chances increasing from northwest to southeast after 5 p.m. Scattered showers will be possible overnight and out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy