Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

9-6-1, Wild: 3

(nine, six, one; Wild: three)

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.74. (1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.74) Estimated jackpot:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: two, four) (twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn’t consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case. “There simply is no irreparable harm in this case,” PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. The three suspended golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA Tour, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Voters in four states on Tuesday were determining their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. Much of the attention centered on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries were also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont. In Wisconsin, all three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago by Republican lawmakers with bipartisan support. The Republican candidates have all sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections, and say they would rather empower the secretary of the state so voters can hold someone accountable for election-related decisions.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name. Officers were called to the Ohio neighborhood shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said. The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two separate homes where they lived, near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face two-term Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive races as the parties battle for control of the U.S. Senate. Barnes’ top rivals dropped out of the race late last month and backed the former legislator, a sign of Democrats’ intense focus on defeating Johnson, who is one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats relying on the vice president to break ties, and the Wisconsin contest is one of the few races seen as toss-ups in November. In his victory speech in Milwaukee, Barnes emphasized his middle-class background and upbringing while casting Johnson as “self-serving” and “an out-of-touch politician” who cares only about special interests and wealthy donors. “It is time for a change, everybody,” said Barnes, who would be Wisconsin’s first Black senator if elected. “It’s time for us to be represented by somebody who shares our experiences.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In another top race, business attorney Jim Schultz held an early lead over Doug Wardlow in the Republican primary for the right to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in the Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. In a prepared statement, Walz listed a handful of priorities for a second term, including keeping unemployment low, improving public safety and protecting abortion rights. Jensen told The Associated Press that he wants Walz to agree to more debates than the one they have held so far.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math. Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

