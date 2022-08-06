Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy.

According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub.

Lapatin later confirmed that the child died.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Youth & Families said: “I can confirm that Child Protective Services is investigating this incident. I cannot share anything further due to confidentiality.”

Lapatin said that no one else was injured during the incident and that no one is in custody.

Police and the state medical examiner could be seen entering and exiting the home Saturday afternoon. It’s not clear if anything was found inside, or what the cause or manner of death is in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.