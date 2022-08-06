PA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

14-35-37-42-43

(fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000

Cash4Life

13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2

(thirteen, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

10-14-19-23-30-33

(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 2 Day

6-7, Wild: 1

(six, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

5-9, Wild: 5

(five, nine; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-2, Wild: 1

(nine, four, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-8, Wild: 5

(four, seven, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-8-5, Wild: 1

(two, zero, eight, five; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-6-0, Wild: 5

(three, three, six, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Day

0-1-1-3-0, Wild: 1

(zero, one, one, three, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

5-5-2-9-7, Wild: 5

(five, five, two, nine, seven; Wild: five)

Powerball

08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Treasure Hunt

06-11-16-18-21

(six, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

