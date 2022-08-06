PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
14-35-37-42-43
(fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Cash4Life
13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Match 6 Lotto
10-14-19-23-30-33
(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 2 Day
6-7, Wild: 1
(six, seven; Wild: one)
Pick 2 Evening
5-9, Wild: 5
(five, nine; Wild: five)
Pick 3 Day
9-4-2, Wild: 1
(nine, four, two; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Evening
4-7-8, Wild: 5
(four, seven, eight; Wild: five)
Pick 4 Day
2-0-8-5, Wild: 1
(two, zero, eight, five; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Evening
3-3-6-0, Wild: 5
(three, three, six, zero; Wild: five)
Pick 5 Day
0-1-1-3-0, Wild: 1
(zero, one, one, three, zero; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Evening
5-5-2-9-7, Wild: 5
(five, five, two, nine, seven; Wild: five)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Treasure Hunt
06-11-16-18-21
(six, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
