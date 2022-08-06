ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MweM8_0h7TCi7D00
Convicted (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020.

Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.

According to a release, Entingh then drove through a guardrail and struck a tree causing “catastrophic damage to the vehicle.”

The crash killed one passenger and two others had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Troopers found 22-year-old Entingh standing in the street with an order of alcohol coming from him.

Entingh made various statements to police and medical personnel that he had ingested beer, LSD, and marijuana at various times prior to the crash, according to a release.

A jury convicted Entingh of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired.

He is currently in custody at the Greene County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of up to 18 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNnDt_0h7TCi7D00
Entingh, Jacob Ethan (06/08/2000) Entingh, Jacob Ethan (06/08/2000) - Held in custody of Greene County Jail with booking number 2100002595 on 09/03/2021 at 2:15 PM. Probation Violation - Violation Of Bond Conditions (Pending); (Greene County Jail)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty on over a dozen charges connected to deadly Dayton jazz club, supermarket shootings

DAYTON — A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man facing more than a dozen charges connection with two shootings in 2019 that killed to men and injured another. Christopher Smith, 31, was charged in December 2019 in connections to shootings outside a Dayton jazz club and supermarket that resulted in the deaths of 33-year-olds Brandon Harris and Clarence Brown.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, OH
City
Centerville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Marijuana#Cox Media Group
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1017thepoint.com

WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK

(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
RICHMOND, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy