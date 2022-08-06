Tyreek Hill says he’s ‘sick’ of going up against Xavien Howard because he’s been ‘locking me up’

Read on dolphinnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Related
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL・
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Ezukanma, Long, interesting note about Tyreek Hill and more
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel loves how fourth-round rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma is coming along.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts
Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade
The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike McDaniel on himself: ‘I’m not like any other head coach I’ve worked with’
The Miami Dolphins made a major decision after their 2021 season ended when they decided to let go of former head coach Brian Flores. Though Flores enjoyed some success with the Dolphins and posted multiple winning seasons, he was never able to lead the team to the playoffs. Beyond that, it did seem as though there were some culture issues within the team bubbling just beneath the surface.
Mike McDaniel had 1 major change of heart when he took Dolphins job
Mike McDaniel is all in on his new gig as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he has even turned his back on some of his childhood heroes to prove it. McDaniel was born and raised in Colorado. Naturally, he grew up a Denver Broncos fan. Two of the best NFL quarterbacks of McDaniel’s childhood were John Elway and Dan Marino. Many fans have debated which is the better of the two, and Elway was always the easy answer for McDaniel. He joked on Sunday that he recently had to completely change allegiances.
NFL・
Mike McDaniel amusingly changes tune on Dan Marino vs. John Elway debate
The debate about who was better between legendary quarterbacks Dan Marino and John Elway continues to persist to this day. There likely will never be any clear answer to the debate. However, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hilariously gave his stand recently. As a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and...
Dolphin Nation
Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.https://dolphinnation.com/
Comments / 1