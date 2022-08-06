ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zane Carter ready to take next step in his rapid development as Buena's quarterback

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Zane Carter was equal parts versatility, inexperience and, yes, uncertainty when injuries thrust him into the role as Buena High's starting quarterback last fall.

From a humble 0-2 start, the Bulldogs' season turned historic thereafter.

Carter's blend of athleticism, toughness and uncanny knack for the big play proved to be the necessary catalyst in sparking the Buena football team's best season in, well, forever.

The Bulldogs won 10 of their next 12 games, rallied for a late 29-28 victory over Ventura to snap an 11-year losing streak vs. their arch rival, then advanced to the CIF-Southern Section championship game for the first time in program history.

Now comes The Encore. The Bulldogs have big plans for 2022, and the centerpiece is the senior quarterback who's imbued with high confidence after what ensued last fall.

"It's exciting," Carter says. "We've got a long of confidence after last season and we've got a lot of good players coming back. I can't wait. I'm looking forward to showing what we can do."

Buena opens the season with a Zero Week contest Aug. 19 at home vs. Oak Park. With the Pacific View and Channel leagues merged into a single, nine-team circuit, the Bulldogs — the defending PVL champions — will play their league opener just two weeks later on Sept. 2 at Dos Pueblos.

"Not a lot of time to get ready for league," said Buena head coach Ryan Bolland. "Our guys will be ready. We're excited. We've got a lot to build upon from last season."

As Buena forged a remarkable season a year ago — finishing 10-4, winning its first league crown since 2009 and advancing to the Division 8 title contest — the leader behind center was a veritable neophyte at the position.

Carter had never played organized football until his freshman year in high school. The three-sport athlete who also shines in baseball and basketball was meant for a multi-dimensional role on the football team last fall.

Instead, starting quarterback Jack Chavarria was lost to injury. Bolland and his staff turned to their best athlete to handle the most important position.

"He's a great athlete who learns rapidly," said Bolland. "We also knew that the moment is never too big for him. He plays basketball and baseball and he's used to performing in high-pressure spots. He's never going to be overwhelmed."

Captain Crunch Time? Carter was exactly that. His penchant for big plays earned him honors as The Star's Offensive Player of the Year.

Against Ventura, in the throes of a dispiriting 11-year losing streak to its emotional rival, Buena found itself trailing by six points with 2:50 remaining the fourth quarter.

Carter coolly and calmly directed a seven-play, 65-yard march that ended with his 17-yard touchdown pass with 1:30 remaining on the clock.

Then came the improbable comeback in the CIF-SS playoff semifinal on the road vs. host Silverado. Buena trailed in the first half, 20-0, before rallying for the thrilling 30-26 victory.

Carter punched in the winning touchdown with a 1-yard scoring run with 44 seconds left.

Carter counts on mental composure in the heat of competition as a valued asset.

"I'm not an emotional guy and that allows me to just stay focused on the task at hand," he said. "I can't get too excited. I stay in the moment and just try to make the play."

Buena's first-ever appearance in a CIF-SS championship game a week later ended in a heartbreaking, 21-14 loss to Phelan-Serrano in the game's final minute.

It's not hard to guess how Carter wants to end the 2022 season.

"We want to get back to the championship game, and we want to win it," he said.

As the junior starter last fall, Carter completed 127 of 204 pass attempts for 1,860 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder also rushed for 729 yards and 17 touchdowns on 125 carries.

He concedes he wasn't exactly Patrick Mahomes-like in his passing precision. Truth is, Carter was rawer than a sushi bar in stepping into the quarterback position.

He's planning a notable step-up this fall.

"I'd like to at least double my touchdown pass numbers," he said. "I find it embarrassing that I had more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns. I've been working hard since last year."

Carter and the Bulldogs' passing game is enhanced by the return of all-league wide receiver Collin Guenther. "My No. 1 target," notes Carter.

The quarterback has also prospered by following up last year's experience with a solid summer's work.

"I feel like I'm a lot more comfortable heading into this season," Carter said. "One of the biggest things for me is moving forward in decision-making. I think I'm a lot better with that part of the my game and knowing when to pass and when to take off and run."

As much as he enjoys competing in basketball and baseball, Carter said football is his No. 1 sport.

"I enjoy playing it the most," he said. "I enjoy coming together with my teammates. I'm really looking forward to the season."

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

