Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Flourishing This Offseason

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu continues to impress fans with his summer workouts.

August is always the slowest month of the basketball calendar. The NBA Draft, Free Agency, and Summer League are in the rearview mirror, and there is little news to report.

Luckily for fans and media, early August brings Pro-Am games and summer workout videos. Few players are shining in both, like Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu.

Last week, Okongwu and teammate De'Andre Hunter took over the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL). Since then, Okongwu has given fans two separate sneak peeks at his workouts.

On Tuesday, we covered Okongwu playing in a star-studded pickup game that included Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Tobias Harris, and Victor Oladipo. During that run, Okongwu worked on his perimeter defense by guarding Westbrook.

Now, thanks to player development coach Olin Simplis, another video of Okongwu working out in Los Angeles is circulating online. The 36-second video highlights Okongwu handling the ball, rebounding, shooting midrange shots, and throwing down some authoritative dunks.

When analyzing the Hawks' second unit , I called Okongwu one of the NBA's best-kept secrets. The 21-year-old would start for most NBA teams but currently sits behind teammates John Collins and Clint Capela in the Hawks rotation.

However, if Okongwu continues to develop at this rate, he will force head coach Nate McMillan into making some tough decisions. Additionally, Atlanta's front office will have to make a decision regarding Okongwu's rookie-scale contract extension next summer.

But Okongwu cannot afford to look ahead. This offseason is too crucial. The big man spent last summer and fall rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. But upon returning, Okongwu excelled in his reserve role, averaging 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per 36 minutes.

During his exit interview, the Okongwu hinted at developing other parts of his game - most notably his jump shot. In most cases, it is unwise to overreact to summer workout videos, but with Okongwu, the hype is warranted. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

