ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Cultural Arts Commission hears update on Solstice Canyon Creek Project

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

The Cultural Arts Commission met virtually on July 26 and received a presentation from Caltrans for its Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project proposal.

The commission also elected the chair and vice chair. Current Chair Lotte Cherin stayed as Chair and former Vice Chair Julia Holland surrendered her seat to Commissioner Fireball Tim Lawrence.

Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo provided an update on the 2022 Poetry and Art Anthology, 2022-23 Planning workshop schedules and an update on the recent, ‘Art of Surf’ exhibition at Malibu City Hall. The art exhibition is open through Aug. 31.

The commission was given a presentation from Caltrans for the Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project. In the last meeting on May 24 , commissioners raised questions in regards to the structure and if Caltrans considered floods and erosion for the project.

The commission will determine and approve artwork criteria, and determine a method of selecting an artist.

Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett provided an update on the project and said the tunnel, when constructed, will be squared instead of being round.

Advertisement

“Their hope for us is that we can provide them with a recommendation for what would go there, whether that would be a call to an artist or [someone] the commission is familiar with,” he said.

Bobbett said they would need to have the artwork and artist approved by City Council and completed by June 2023. The bridge and artwork would be completed by 2026.

Caltrans representative Hammer Sui said the artwork budget is $225,000 and wouldn’t include maintenance. During the City Council meeting on Feb. 14 , Sui said the city would need to maintain the artwork and recommended using a layer of prevention spray.

“The maintenance cost, which is mainly graffiti, is [using] a prevention layer of spray,” Sui said. “[Costs] maybe two to three dollars a square foot of the whole layer, it would last a couple of years.”

Lawrence recommended having artist Matt Doolin from Topanga Tiles to create the artwork; however Cherin said they should issue a call to potential artists.

Doolin provided recommendations and suggestions, but said he would be interested in participating in the project.

“Even if it’s a consulting basis, I would love to be a part of this,” Doolin said. “I think there’s a lot of potential here and I would be happy to be involved in a number of different ways.”

Sui said the proposed timeline includes a cooperative agreement by Oct. 31.

Commissioners motioned to have a call to artists and have an interim meeting before the October deadline.

Commissioners were unable to discuss the Malibu Arts Budget, Malibu Arts Center, and City Gallery Exhibition schedule for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The next Cultural Arts Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23.

The post Cultural Arts Commission hears update on Solstice Canyon Creek Project appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: House parties

Since the Woolsey Fire, our neighborhood has been targeted by entrepreneurs who purchase homes solely for the use of AirB&B party houses. Now our small Malibu Canyon neighborhood is besieged by strange cars, loud parties that have impacted our once peaceful natural lifestyle. We await County regulations to prevent the purchase of homes strictly for AirB&B party rentals. And we implore you not to support any Real Estate firms who sell homes for more than twice their worth because they make “good party homes.” A small neighborhood where every week new renters show up for party time now has security issues we never had to deal with before.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Community spotlight

Malibu West residents say thank you to these two amazing and talented gals, Julie Ellerton (left) photographer and Jimy Tallal (right) writer, for making this happen. Front page picture and story on, “The running of the goats in Malibu West,” last week in The Malibu Times. Photo and thank you submitted by Maggie Luckerath at […] The post Community spotlight appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Commissioners vent on Caltrans’ bike lane proposal

The Public Works Commission received updates on capital improvement projects, a status on disaster recovery projects and an update on grants for future projects. Assistant Public Works Director Troy Spayd provided an update on the temporary skate park and said they are waiting for final designs from the Community Service Department.  “They’ve circulated their final […] The post Commissioners vent on Caltrans’ bike lane proposal appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
City
Canyon, CA
Local
California Government
The Malibu Times

Malibu Times writer enters race for City Council

Malibu Times newspaper freelance reporter Jimy Tallal has pulled nomination papers to run for Malibu City Council.  Tallal, a 24-year resident who lost her home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, joins attorney Bill Sampson, Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins and Andy Lyon for two open seats. Embree unsuccessfully ran for a seat in 2006. This will be […] The post Malibu Times writer enters race for City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sunset Jazz Fest goes on regardless of challenges

Despite some setbacks, the show went on last Saturday on the city-owned “Chili Cook-off” site in the Malibu Civic Center. The Sunset Jazz Fest came to Malibu for the first time and delivered a six-hour concert featuring five smooth jazz artists: Will Downing, Najee, Freda Payne, Jason Leopold, and Jacques Lesure. The fest was put […] The post Sunset Jazz Fest goes on regardless of challenges appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council: August 8: Ceremonial Presentations: None. Previously Discussed:  None. New Items:  Waive Further Reading. Recommended Action: After the City Attorney has read the title, waive full reading of ordinances considered on this agenda for introduction on first reading and/or second reading and adoption. Approve Warrants. Recommended Action: Allow and approve […] The post Discussion on Next Week’s City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Occurring and ongoing events in Malibu

WEDNESDAY, AUG 10 SUMMER JUBILATIONS – POETRY IN THE PARK Event hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.  Summer Jubilations is a Plein air poetry event at dusk […] The post Occurring and ongoing events in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Art Exhibition#Caltrans#Chair#City Council
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum

Although the forum between the two candidates for Los Angeles County 3rd District Supervisor was scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. last Sunday at the Malibu Library, there was a late start.  People that RSVP’d to attend the Malibu Democratic Club-sponsored event were met in front of the library with a group of 20 or […] The post Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Monarch butterfly offically designated as endangered

If any insect could be considered “beloved,” the Monarch butterfly would probably at the top of the list. After Monarch populations declined up to 99 percent over the past few decades, and after environmentalists have been begging for years for the insect to be officially listed as “endangered,” it was finally declared so by the […] The post Monarch butterfly offically designated as endangered appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Surfing
The Malibu Times

Daytime work continues on Trancas Creek bridge replacement project

Work on the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Replacement Project continues with daytime pile driving weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The work is expected to be more noisy than usual, although within the limits specified in the project. There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on PCH between Guernsey Avenue and Trancas Canyon Road. Motorists, […] The post Daytime work continues on Trancas Creek bridge replacement project appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan to be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting

The Malibu City Council will conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 501 which adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to implement the adopted Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan Project during the meeting on Monday, August 8. On July 11, the City Council considered the MMHS Specific […] The post Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan to be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM

Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Malibu Times

Board of Supervisors appoints Marrone as LACoFD’s Acting Fire Chief

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as acting fire chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Aug. 1.  Marrone steps into the role of acting fire chief with previous experience serving in […] The post Board of Supervisors appoints Marrone as LACoFD’s Acting Fire Chief appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Annual homeless connect day in Malibu set for Sept. 22

On September 22, the annual Homeless Connect Day returns to the Malibu Library to offer people experiencing homelessness free one-stop services including food stamps, Medi-Cal enrollment, affordable housing opportunities, social services, legal assistance, and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is being organized in conjunction by the City […] The post Annual homeless connect day in Malibu set for Sept. 22 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
731
Followers
627
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy