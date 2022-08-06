The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO