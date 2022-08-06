Read on keepingitheel.com
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
What Cale Gundy Said in Resignation Statement After Saying 'Shameful' Word
Gundy acknowledged while he had read the word off the screen of a player's iPad he ""should never - under any circumstance - have uttered" it.
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke
DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment
The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
Duke target schedules visit for Countdown to Craziness
The Duke basketball recruiters often host heralded preps the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness, the program's annual introduction to the squad and celebration of all things Blue Devils. This year looks no different. On Monday, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown, who ranks No. 31 ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News
NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
Little League star bat flips Kentucky to the Great Lakes semifinal
Little League’s Great Lakes Region began its regional tournament over the weekend up near Indianapolis and the team from Kentucky is off to a hot start with a 2-0 record against the field. On Saturday, Kentucky beat Illinois, 5-4, in the opening game of the five-day regional. Then on...
‘Together as one’ after 50 years: Reunion planned for 1972 RSHS football, cheerleading teams
ROCKINGHAM — When the Richmond Raider football team held its first practice in the summer of 1972, Bennie Howard and Ricky Treadaway remember the blistering heat that met them and their teammates on the field. Around them was a group of 40 players and four coaches, brought together from...
Former Duke wide receiver Brandon Braxton reported as missing person
Recently, a missing person report was filed for former Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brandon Braxton. The Winston Salem Police Department is searching for Braxton, and has been since the report was issued on the night of August 3. “The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert...
