Chapel Hill, NC

The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
Mack Brown
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke

DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
DURHAM, NC
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Unc Football Recruiting
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

