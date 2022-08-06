ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
FanSided

Texas football’s Quinn Ewers tabbed as QB that will ‘demand attention’

Roughly one week into fall camp, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program are getting set for the first day of full-pads practice on Aug. 9. With just a few weeks remaining until the regular season opener, which is set to come at home on Sep. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, it feels like we’re going to get some more insight into some of the more important looming position battles in camp.
FanSided

Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana

Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
hookemheadlines.com

Analyzing 3 5-Star recruits Texas basketball can land in August

In the midst of the first weekend of the month of August, the activity on the recruiting trail looks to be picking up for head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program in the 2023 class. Last offseason, we saw Beard and his staff pick up on the pace on the recruiting trail for the 202 class.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Eater

New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz coming to Austin, Tx

The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Austin, Tx from September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the...
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
