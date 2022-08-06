Roughly one week into fall camp, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program are getting set for the first day of full-pads practice on Aug. 9. With just a few weeks remaining until the regular season opener, which is set to come at home on Sep. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, it feels like we’re going to get some more insight into some of the more important looming position battles in camp.

