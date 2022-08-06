Read full article on original website
One Piece has officially hit theaters across Japan with its latest feature film effort, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up One Piece Film: Red's theatrical launch with its new character, Uta! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original manga hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the anime franchise has celebrated with a new feature film effort that shined a light on the elusive Red-Haired Shanks. Not only that, but it's promising to showcase even more of this fan favorite's history by introducing his daughter, the mysterious Uta.
Planet Hulk gets a sequel as the Hulk returns to Sakaar
One of the best Hulk stories of all time gets a sequel
Superman's boyfriend Jay Nakamura gets a superhero name, costume, and new abilities
Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 may mark the true beginning of Jay Nakamura's superhero career
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Why Kohei Horikoshi's Love of Comics Will Keep Bakugo Safe
MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW! My Hero Academia has left fans reeling with its latest manga chapter in the Final War Arc. The big bad that is All For One/Shigaraki was laying waste to U.A.'s Big 3, and in order to stop the elite flegeling heroes from being slaughtered, Bakugo threw himself in front of an attack that literally left him heartless. Now My Hero Academia fans are in uproar about whether Bakugo's death s actually going to happen, or if it's some heart-wrenching fake-out by series creator Kohei Horikoshi.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Styles With Leorio
Hunter x Hunter has made a lot of fans happy this year with creator Yoshihiro Togashi announcing that new chapters were currently being worked on for the franchise's manga. With new installments on the way, we're sure to see the character of Leorio make a comeback alongside the likes of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika to name a few. One Cosplayer recently took the opportunity to bring the most stylish hunter around to the real world and even created a new version of the anime's intro as well.
Elite Daily
Miranda Said She Was In The Dark About Jennette's Struggles During iCarly
Jennette McCurdy is done staying silent about the darkness that went on behind the scenes at Nickelodeon, and her revelations are even shocking to her iCarly co-star, Miranda Cosgrove. After some particularly damning excerpts from McCurdy’s new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, were published, Cosgrove admitted she was surprised by what McCurdy went through. Honestly, McCurdy’s stories about her iCarly days are a lot to process, so it’s no wonder Cosgrove’s response underlined her shock.
Everything Jennette McCurdy Has Said About Her Time at Nickelodeon Over the Years: ‘It Was Embarrassing’
Sharing her side of the story. Jennette McCurdy has gotten honest about being a child star on Nickelodeon — and the experience wasn't always positive. Over the years, the California native has appeared on her fair share of shows at the network. She rose to stardom playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. […]
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Hypes Season 4 with New Sanrio Poster
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is coming, and to get fans hyped there's a new piece of Attack on Titan artwork – Sanrio style! The new promo art shows Eren Jaeger looking all adorable as he sits cross-legged on the ground and attempts to tie his hair back into that now-iconic man-bun. In Eren's lap is a Sanrio stuffed animal to complete the kawaii effect. Check it out below:
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Teases a Big Wedding in Special Cameo
In the world of rom-com manga, there are popular series and then there is Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The hit series is one of the biggest of the entire industry, and its popular anime has only brought more readers to the table. As its finale looms in the distance, all eyes are on Kaguya-sama's stars as their arcs come to a close. And now, a huge cameo has teased the future awaiting Kaguya Shinomiya.
ComicBook
Genshin Impact's Sumeru Promos Proves We Need an Anime ASAP
Genshin Impact is one of the biggest games in the world, and its RPG adventures continue to enthrall players day after day. Of course, the live-service updates its offerings often, and all eyes are on its next update. After all, the 3.0 update is on the horizon, and Genshin Impact just dropped a promo for the release that has us all begging for an anime.
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
ComicBook
Bee and Puppycat Season 2 Trailer Released
Netflix has been diving further into creating original animated series in recent years. With the streaming service working on new series, a fan favorite was surprisingly announced to return this September, as Bee And Puppycat has revealed a new trailer for animations fans. If you're a fan of this quirky series that blends the magical with the mundane, this may come as a surprise considering how long the series has been away from the public eye.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Teams Up Nissin for a Wild Instant Ramen Promo
Attack on Titan is one of the darkest anime franchises around, but that hasn't stopped it from creating some goofy merchandise in the past. With the members of the Scout Regiment helping in hawking cleaning supplies and toothpaste in the past, a new partnership between the anime adaptation and an instant noodles company has hilariously altered the events of the fourth and final season of the series. There have been a lot of instant ramen/anime crossovers in the past, but this is definitely one of the wildest.
ComicBook
Shudder Reveals Its Massive Slate for Its 61 Days of Halloween Event
Heading into the fall months means a number of networks and streaming platforms start to roll out their offerings that will help audiences get into the Halloween spirit, but in the case of Shudder, horror is celebrated all year long. Despite always being able to check out horror, the streamer is still making a special occasion of the upcoming spooky season to deliver even more exciting programs for fans to enjoy, whether they be original series, specials, films, or exclusives, making Shudder a Halloween-lover's dream. Rather than waiting until October to get into the spirit of things, the streamer revealed its slate of Halloween programming that will start on September 1st.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
ComicBook
First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed
A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
ComicBook
The Suicide Squad's Steve Agee Gifts James Gunn an Awesome King Shark Sculpture
Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, celebrated his 56th birthday. Many people took to social media to send Gunn well wishes on his special day, and it looks like he's still getting some awesome presents. Gunn's friend and frequent collaborator, Stege Agee, recently gave the director a King Shark sculpture. In addition to playing John Economos in Gunn's DC projects, Agee also served as the on-set King Shark.
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
