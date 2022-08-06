Heading into the fall months means a number of networks and streaming platforms start to roll out their offerings that will help audiences get into the Halloween spirit, but in the case of Shudder, horror is celebrated all year long. Despite always being able to check out horror, the streamer is still making a special occasion of the upcoming spooky season to deliver even more exciting programs for fans to enjoy, whether they be original series, specials, films, or exclusives, making Shudder a Halloween-lover's dream. Rather than waiting until October to get into the spirit of things, the streamer revealed its slate of Halloween programming that will start on September 1st.

