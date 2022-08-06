ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
 3 days ago
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin to rally for his preferred candidate in the battleground state's gubernatorial election, Tim Michels, as he prepares to face off against a challenger endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump spent much of his 90-minute speech readdressing his loss in the 2020 election, spreading his debunked claims that it was "rigged and stolen." About 30 minute into the speech, he turned to Michels, the millionaire co-owner of a construction company who faces Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor.

"As your governor, Tim will crack down on violent crime, and he won't play games," Trump told the crowd in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. "He will fight to lower soaring energy costs, create jobs, guarantee free and fair elections. The elections will be free and fair."

Trump said "Kleefisch does not have what it takes to beat Tony Evers," the Democratic governor seeking re-election.

"Tony Evers is close to incompetent, but he's going to win if he runs against Rebecca," the former president said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Michels and Kleefisch face off in the state's Republican primary Tuesday, which will decide who will challenge Evers on Nov 8.

Comments / 23

Mr. Mustard
3d ago

Wonder if Trump going to stop in Kentucky? Maybe do a fundraiser for the flooding victims? Oh wait, he's fundraising for his newest failed lawsuit against CNN. Lol Trump visit victims. What was I thinking.

Reply
8
Colton Stiell
2d ago

There is absolutely no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. These are just fantasies by Donald Trump and believed by his gullible followers. The election was two years ago and it’s getting to the point that the GOP could be damaged if they keep embracing it.

Reply
5
NoOne
3d ago

Because it WAS rigged and stolen. Our corrupt government along with the media are covering it up, just like the decades-long plethora of cover-ups that have occurred. People don’t want to open their eyes for fear of knowing the harsh truth. Your government doesn’t want to care for you- instead they’d like to “take care of you”, if you get my drift.

Reply(12)
7
