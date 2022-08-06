ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
1 Dies, 2 Hurt as 46 Shots Are Fired Outside Philly Fast-Food Joint

Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant just after closing time Monday night, leaving a young man dead and two other people hurt. The incident occurred in the parking lot area and street outside the North 4th Street and West Lehigh Avenue fast-food joint just around 11:15 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University City#Stab Wounds#Philadelphia Police#Chestnut Street#Violent Crime
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say

A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
