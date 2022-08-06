Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Popeyes in North Philadelphia
A man was killed and two others were wounded when dozens of shots were fired outside a Popeyes fast food restaurant in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. At least 50 shots were fired.
Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, 2 Hurt as 46 Shots Are Fired Outside Philly Fast-Food Joint
Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant just after closing time Monday night, leaving a young man dead and two other people hurt. The incident occurred in the parking lot area and street outside the North 4th Street and West Lehigh Avenue fast-food joint just around 11:15 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
phl17.com
Woman critically injured, shot four times in the stomach in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after being shot six times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2800 block of West Oakdale Street around 3:11 pm Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old woman was shot twice to each side of her stomach...
fox29.com
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week
Last week, a fire started at a West Philadelphia home after authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found inside. On Sunday morning, the home went up in flames again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
phl17.com
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
phl17.com
Roxborough woman wanted for shooting a woman twice in the head, a man in the ear
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022. Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses. The incident happened on the 2100 block of North...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say
A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
WDEL 1150AM
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
Comments / 1