PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO