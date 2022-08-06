ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Heath explains transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss football: 'Cowbells are too loud'

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD — Malik Heath is breaking down boundaries.

Heath, a senior receiver from Callaway High School in Jackson, will become one of the few players to have suited up for Ole Miss and Mississippi State when the Rebels host Troy in their season opener on Sept. 3 (3 p.m., SEC Network).

After putting up 749 yards and eight touchdowns in his two years in Starkville, Heath jumped in the transfer portal to use his final year of eligibility in Oxford, where he's now competing with fellow transfers Jordan Watkins and Jaylon Robinson as well as long-time friend Jonathan Mingo for playing time.

As Heath explains, the choice to come to Ole Miss wasn't a no-brainer, but it wasn't very difficult either.

"I just like the offense," Heath said. "I think Lane Kiffin is a great play-caller, (wide receivers) coach (Derrick) Nix is a great coach. He pushes you every day. That's something I didn't have over there at the other school. At first I was skeptical about it because of the rival school and all the media and all that. But I've seen a lot of other folks (transferring) and I thought. 'Why not?'"

Heath also mentioned the schematic differences that allow him to do a little more as a receiver at Ole Miss than in Mississippi State coach Mike Leach's air raid. Heath says most of the emphasis in Leach's offense was on routes within five yards of the line of scrimmage, compared to Kiffin, who emphasizes more of a downfield attack.

GETTING EVEN BETTER?: What's next for Ole Miss football's defense in 2022 after turnaround season?

QB BATTLE: How Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer are handling pressure, strain of Ole Miss football QB battle

Combine that with getting to play with his cousin Brandon Buckhaulter and Mingo, who he's known since their high school days in Jackson, and Heath couldn't pass up the opportunity to play at Ole Miss, rivalry be darned.

Heath's situation is rare. He's not the only person to play at both schools; Breck Tyler played at Mississippi State in 1977 and Ole Miss in 1980-81. But he's certainly the first football player to switch sides in the transfer portal era, opening the door for future defectors.

Heath still thinks of the players at Mississippi State as his brothers. He said he and Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers had a tough conversation when he made his decision but they finished on good terms. He expects the week of the Egg Bowl to be a fun one full of barbs and smack talk, but he's just glad the game is in Oxford instead of Starkville so he won't have to have cowbell flashbacks.

"I'm glad it's not at the other school," Heath said. "They've got to come here. I ain't have to hear the cowbells. I've been thinking about it ever since I came. I didn't like the cowbells. The cowbells are too loud."

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Malik Heath explains transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss football: 'Cowbells are too loud'

