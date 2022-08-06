ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.

Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.

“I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.”

Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.

“Keep in mind that heat-related illnesses range from people feeling dizzy to things like heat exhaustion,” he said.

Seven arrests were reported, he said. “The arrests were, again, mostly public intoxication and possession of marijuana or controlled substances.”

Friday night saw at least one serious medical call for an overdose. The patient was airlifted from the venue. Nassetta said because of HIPAA privacy laws, there likely won’t be further information released.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said one of the major concerns Friday was the number of pedestrians on the roadways attendees are traveling to get into the venue.

“Drivers need to be extra cautious of people walking to the event venue,” Gentry said. “Safety is our number one priority, so please remain diligent and aware of your surroundings while traveling to and from the venue.”

Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, said the festival’s first day had a record number in attendance.

“With (the group) Alabama coming, the crowd seems as large as it did with (former President Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m excited to see the final numbers for attendance this weekend.” (Trump held a rally at the same venue in August 2021. The Alabama Republican Party at the time said 50,000 were in attendance.)

Country superstar group Alabama, which has been delighting fans for five decades, was the headlining act Friday night. The festival continues Saturday and will wrap up in the evening with a performance by Morgan Wallen.

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman council meets for birthday wishes, round of thanks

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening recognized Council President Jenny Folsom’s birthday with balloons. It also heard from Councilman Brad Smith, chair of the public safety committee, who shared his thoughts on the weekend’s Rock the South event and the teamwork necessary to pull off an event of its magnitude.   “Most people know that this weekend was Rock the South. I had the opportunity, I was invited by (Cullman Police) Chief (Kenny) Culpepper and (Cullman Fire) Chief (Brian) Bradbury, to see some of the behind the scenes to see how they put this thing together as far...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local veterans attend Rock the South, safe and protected

CULLMAN, Ala. – Rock the South is an exhilarating event for most who attend, an electrifying two days of basking in the best of country music with tens of thousands of fans who feel the same way. However, for those who spent endless days and nights living in war zones, the mere thought of battling the throngs of exuberant people, the very same citizens they fought to protect, is overwhelming and unbearable.  Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects the human body on a visceral level. Years and decades after trauma occurs, the body cannot differentiate between a real or imagined threat. A...
CULLMAN, AL
