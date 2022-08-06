ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Stearns, Benton counties still ranked "medium" for COVID community risk

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SXCd_0h7T88wB00

Editor’s note: This report is provided free for everyone as a public service. Please consider supporting work like this with a digital subscription to the St. Cloud Times.

Stearns County and Benton County were classified as having "medium" levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday. Sherburne County was classified as having a "low" community risk.

"Medium" and "high" community levels of COVID means those counties see more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Stearns County's case rate is 233.42 per 100,000 people, down from 247.01 per 100,000 people last week. Benton County's case rate is 249.46 per 100,000 people, up slightly from 247.01 per 100,000 people last week. Sherburne County's case rate is 142.95 per 100,000 people, down from 154.26 per 100,000 people last week.

For communities with a medium COVID-19 community level, the CDC recommends people with COVID symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 wear a mask. The CDC recommends you stay up to date on your vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms and wear a mask on public transportation.

Individuals at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other measures.

Test positivity and number of new cases rises

As of Thursday Stearns County reported 376 total cases, Benton County reported 102 cases and Sherburne County reported 139 cases. Last week Stearns County had 344 total cases, Benton County had 101 total cases and Sherburne County had 150 cases.

  • Stearns County's seven-day test positivity rate as of Tuesday was 17.54%, up from 15.59% last week.
  • Benton County's seven-day test positivity rate as of Tuesday was 30.3%, up from 22.95% last week.
  • Sherburne County's seven-day test positivity rate as of Tuesday was 11.14%, up from 9.2% last week.

Vaccination rates

  • Stearns County: 59.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.
  • Benton County: 44.5% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.
  • Sherburne County: 46.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.

Photos:Thursday afternoon at the Benton County Fair

Globally, more than 12 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. More than 6.4 million people have died from COVID complications and more than 583 million cases have been reported globally.

In the United States, more than 600,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. More than 1 million people have died and more than 92 million cases have been reported.

Find a vaccine clinic near you by visiting https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Congressional District 5

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.  
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MN
Government
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Sherburne County, MN
Government
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Sherburne County, MN
Health
Stearns County, MN
Health
County
Sherburne County, MN
County
Benton County, MN
Benton County, MN
Health
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Body recovered from St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. — Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon. The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Earlier...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#County Fairs#General Health#The St Cloud Times
fox40jackson.com

Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus

(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
trfradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat

An Akeley area man is dead following a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Alden Nelson, 26, was killed when the southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a boat being pulled on at Nashway Road in Nisswa. According to the State Patrol report, The 2007 Jeep Commander pulling the boat was attempting to cross Highway 371 and pulled out into the path of the motorcycle.
NISSWA, MN
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
KARE

Two groups to benefit from health care changes in Inflation Reduction Act; another missed out

MINNEAPOLIS — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill which recently passed by the U.S. Senate, includes provisions to increase access to affordable healthcare. "There's sort of two groups of people who I think are going to be potentially impacted by what's in this law," said Ezra Golberstein, associate professor of Health Policy and Management for the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Tears and prayers at candlelight vigil for 3 kids, their parents at Vadnais Lake

A monument of toys and balloons stood on Saturday along the edge of Vadnais Lake, where the lost shoes of three little children just over a week ago sparked a frantic search. A sizable crowd gathered in Vadnais Heights to pay tribute to the three children and their parents, whose remains were discovered in the lake. As mourners approached a table with pictures of the deceased family, many of them sobbing or praying, the atmosphere was solemn.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WJON

Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy