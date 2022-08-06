The Mosquito Squad of Chester County to Award College Scholarships

Read on www.mychesco.com
Shusterman Applauds End to Waitlists for Vocational Rehabilitation Services
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, is applauding the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s decision to end waitlists for all significantly disabled and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services. “As co-chair of the Autism and Intellectual Disabilities Caucus and a member of the state...
Ecotone Announces Office Location in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, PA — Ecotone, a full-delivery ecological restoration company, recently announced an office location in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The team is headed by the Director of Ecological Engineering, Drew Altland, a professional engineer with nearly 30 years of experience. He specializes in stream, wetland and floodplain assessment and restoration design, watershed investigations, fluvial geomorphology, sediment transport studies, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, 2D hydrodynamic modeling, flood impact and improvement studies, construction document preparation, environmental permitting, and construction management services. Drew has participated in multiple STAC workshops related to stream and floodplain restoration, been an active contributor to the Maryland Hydraulics Panel, and is a member of the Expert Panels re-convened to update stream restoration protocols for the Consensus Recommendations to Improve the Application of Protocols 1, 2 and 3. Drew has a B.S. in Civil Engineering with a water resources focus from the Pennsylvania State University and is a registered professional engineer in MD, PA, NC, TN, TX, GA and Washington DC.
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
By the Numbers: Rep. Houlahan’s Office Returns $27 Million in Backlogged and Disputed Benefits
WEST CHESTER, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) recently announced that her office has returned over $27 million in backlogged or disputed benefits to constituents and is nearing the 5,000 mark for closed constituent services cases. “As an entrepreneur and engineer, it’s important to me that my office is...
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Brian Manifor Appointed Firearms Acquisitions and Promotions Specialist at Morphy Auctions
DENVER, PA — Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, recently announced the appointment of Brian Manifor to the full-time position of Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions Specialist. For the past four years, Manifor has served as a consultant to Morphy’s, utilizing his exceptional knowledge of Gold Rush, Western and Indian relics and art.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
ECRI Announces Healthcare Supply Chain Award Winners for 2022
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision makers worldwide, recently announced the winners of its eleventh annual Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.
Senator Comitta Introduces Legislation to Reform Hospital Closure Process
WEST CHESTER, PA — In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures. “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
West Chester Police Seek Tips on Reported Burglary
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a reported burglary. On August 6, 2022, police say that they received a report of a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of S. High St. The victim told authorities that an unknown person had entered their home between July 30 and July 31 and taken over $2000 in cash.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
