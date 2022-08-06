Like most NFL veterans Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the preseason and he didn't hold back when discussing it Tuesday. 'I don't see any benefit to it,' Rodgers told reporters. 'I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.'

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO