More 90-plus days ahead for Puget Sound, forecasters say. Will it be hottest near you?

Welcome back to the world of 90 degrees.

The greater Puget Sound region will see at least two more days nearing triple digits. It will be hottest in the Olympia area on Sunday with an expected high around 95, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a heat advisory through August 7 at 9 p.m.

South of the state capitol, Chehalis and other parts of Lewis and Cowlitz counties will be swamped by temperatures inching toward 100 in Vancouver, Wash.

The heat will slick around the Hood Canal and into the Kitsap Peninsula, pushing Shelton to 93 and Bremerton to 90.

From Tacoma north to around Kent, temperatures will climb to 90 on Sunday.

Hot conditions in a region where only about half of households have air-conditioning pose “moderate risk” of heat-related illness, according to NWS.

Respite can be found in the mountains, as the heat advisory only applies to lowland areas.

Pack extra water and wear loose-fitting clothing if headed to Mount Rainier, the recreational forecast warned. Warming continues this weekend with “an upper-level ridge building into the park.” The freezing elevation will drop to under 14,000 feet Saturday, jumping back to 16,000 overnight.

Longmire is looking at a high of 84 on Sunday. As usual, it’s cooler in Paradise, which will land around 77 tomorrow.

Temperatures throughout the park won’t peak until Monday, but some rain is expected to wash through starting Tuesday night.

“The low will weaken off the coast Thursday and Friday with normal August weather for the end of the week,” according to the forecast.

Whew — “normal.”