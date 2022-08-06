ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested.

Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a 9mm gun and a .40 caliber pistol, both of which were loaded.

Officers arrested Deonte Stewart, 25, and took him to the Sangamon County Jail. Officials said he was allegedly arrested for armed violence, manufacturing and the delivery of a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm.

Officers said if anyone has any information regarding this, call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

