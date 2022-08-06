ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State radio voice Steve Jones says Penn State knows it has great opportunity

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After back-to-back seasons floating at .500, Penn State is hoping to restore the roar in 2022. The Nittany Lions bring back a roster that appears to have talent and potential with returning players and incoming freshmen that makes for a solid foundation for a team that can rack up some wins in the fall, but the tone of the season is one that suggests Penn State is embracing the challenge of proving themselves once again.

During Big Ten media days, head coach James Franklin noted he was not going to spend much time hyping up individuals and positions. Instead, he wants the players to go out and let their play do the talking to him. And listening to some comments from the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones, it appears that message is carrying over to the players in fall camp.

“Business like, confident, and I think a team that is very quietly saying they’re going to prove themselves,” Jones said during the live stream of Penn State’s media day coverage when asked for his take on the tone of the first week of Penn State’s fall camp. Penn State opened fall camp at the beginning of the week in preparing for the season opener at Purdue on Thursday, September 1.

“They have great opportunities, they know it,” Jones said. “But they’re the ones that have to make the opportunities pay off.”

What helped Penn State come in with that mindset is having a mixture of returning players who have experienced success and gone through the tough moments of the past couple of seasons and new players looking to help build a winner once again in Happy Valley.

“That’s why there’s energy out there,” Jones later said when asked about many of the new faces coming into the program, either through the transfer portal or through recruiting.

