Idaho State

Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk

By News Team
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Plenty of summer camping days remain, but campfires are now banned at some locations due to high fire danger.

Currently, no fires or charcoal grills are permitted at Idaho Power’s Woodhead Park in Hells Canyon or Cottonwood Campground near C.J. Strike. Propane stoves can still be used for cooking.

Fires at other locations must be limited to installed fire rings or fire pits, and all visitors to parks and campgrounds should use extreme caution to prevent wildfire. Never leave a fire unattended.

Before you go, check idahopower.com/whatsopen for the latest information on fire restrictions, harmful algae blooms closures and other recreation updates.

