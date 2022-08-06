Kevin Costner’s New Western to Feature Fan-Favorite ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Working with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner seems to be on everyone’s list lately. But, one familiar face for “Stranger Things” fans is actually going to get to check that off his list. Jamie Campbell Bower, who is known most for recently portraying Vecna on the popular Netflix series, is apparently going to be acting alongside Kevin Costner in his new Western saga, “Horizon.”

Bower recently spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his role on “Stranger Things,” as well as what’s next for him in the acting and music worlds. When speaking about his upcoming projects, Bower mentioned, “I’m doing a Western saga with Mr. Kevin Costner. Yeah, I know, wild,” he said, seemingly in disbelief. Earlier, he stated that “everything feels sort of not real right now,” which is definitely how I’d feel if I came off of a spectacular run on “Stranger Things” and right into a film saga with Kevin Costner.

He continued, “I’ll be in, I think, Utah in October, riding a horse, wearing a Stetson.” Jimmy Fallon commented, “That’s a dream right there, with Kevin Costner?” Bower agreed, and the two spoke about Costner’s music, which Bower called “amazing” and said, “He’s so talented.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Gears Up for His Own Western Saga, ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner is the name on everybody’s lips right now. He’s definitely talented and always has been, and now that he’s in “Yellowstone,” everyone wants to work with him. But, he’s busy with season 5 of “Yellowstone” now, and also with his own Western project after that.

“Horizon,” Costner’s Western saga, is a series of four films that will be released every three months. The saga is Western, but its focus will be on the settlers of the West and their direct impact on the Indigenous people who originally occupied the land. Costner has stated that the films will include a lot of strong female roles. Recently the project was trying to fill about 170 speaking roles, and production begins this month.

Costner spoke to Variety in June about the project and the important roles that female characters will play in the films. “It’s a really beautiful story; it’s a hard story,” said, Costner. “It really involves a lot of women, to be honest. There are a lot of men in it, too, but the women are really strong in ‘Horizon.’ It’s just them trying to get by every day in a world that was impossibly tough. They were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go,” he said. “Women were following their men. They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy and how vulnerable people were.”