Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?
The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
Who is ‘the Hood’ in MCU’s ‘Ironheart?’
The Hood is the confirmed villain for Marvel’s Ironheart TV series, and it’s a big deal. The series will star Dominque Thorne as Iron Man’s successor, set to be introduced in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details about the series are slim, but the girl genius will maintain her comic book origin of creating a suit of armor and becoming a superhero in her own right.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Johnny Depp signs new a deal with Dior reportedly worth 7 figures
Johnny Depp has officially negotiated a new multi-year contract with Dior after evidently being vindicated in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and the deal is reportedly worth a whopping 7-figure sum. The actor had served as the face of the brand’s men’s scent Sauvage since 2015, but...
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
Thor’s love interests in the Marvel Comics, ranked
Over the last 15 years, the popularity of the MCU has exploded amongst fans around the world. The MCU gives fans of all ages something to celebrate and bond over. One of the characters that fans have rallied around the most is Thor. While the body he boasts is godlike, Thor’s personality is certainly one that many fans around the world can relate to.
A huge plothole in ‘The Sandman’ episode one puts a big question mark on its storyline
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. The Sandman is finally here and needless to say, it is every comic book reader’s dream come true. But while the series manages to be an almost accurate adaptation, it does indulge in a few glaring inconsistencies, which are never explained once the scene is over. In fact, the series kicks off with one hard-to-ignore plothole whose existence is enough to shake the foundation of the storyline from the get-go.
‘Bee and Puppycat’ Netflix release date and trailer
A new season of a beloved animated series is set to come out on Netflix with a trailer for the second season of Bee and Puppycat recently dropping on the Netflix app. The series follows an unemployed woman named Bee who encounters a mysterious creature named Puppycat, and the pair go on adventures, while Bee attempts to do small jobs to earn her rent. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming season.
10 horror films perfect for Analog Horror fans
Analog Horror is experiencing a renaissance right now. YouTube is full of creators using the aesthetic of Analog Horror to create scary tales that pull in millions of viewers per week. But don’t think Analog Horror is restricted to the internet — many horror films use the same themes and capture the same vibe as many of these popular Analog Horror projects. In fact, many popular YouTube Analog Horror series were heavily influenced by these legendary horror films.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’: What happened to Otto in the future?
One of the biggest phenomena over the last decade has been the entire Despicable Me franchise. Fans loved seeing Gru first hit screens with his adorable workers who tried to do everything that he asked of them. The series continued this year, with fans were lining up and waiting to...
Cosplayer brings to life the Dark Rey ‘Star Wars’ fans have been asking for
Star Wars fans got a glimpse of what Rey Skywalker would look like if she was a sith in Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Not to mention, the revelation that she was a descendant of Emperor Palpatine at the film’s climax. Throughout the film, she was tested to see if she would surrender to the dark side. Although this female protagonist was strong enough to defeat Palpatine, some were curious to see what if Rey did become Empress Palpatine.
Which Endless sibling is the most powerful in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman?’
Comic book fans have been waiting for a long time to see The Sandman come to life on screen. Plans for the show originally started back in 1991, however, those were never truly followed through and the idea was stuck — up until now. Netflix was finally able to pick up the show and produce it, and fans are so excited to be able to watch.
Netflix’s latest romantic drama has had the biggest week for a film on the platform in 2022
Romance, fake marriages, and real love are on the menu in one of Netflix’s biggest premieres of the year, Purple Hearts. The romantic drama is winning over audiences worldwide and making us all cry our own tears. It’s also showing up as a leading contender for Netflix as the...
Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease
The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up
Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
