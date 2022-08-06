Hollywood reacts to Brittney Griner's Russian prison sentence: 'No words'. Celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith, Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow were outraged on Thursday, Aug. 4, amid news a Russian judge sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in penal colony. The basketball player, 31, was convicted on drug charges after allegedly bringing marijuana into the country with her; she previously told the court it was an "honest mistake" that the marijuana, which she has a medical prescription for in the United States, ended up in her bag, the New York Times reported. "On the same day where we finally got some Justice for Breonna… I find out that Brittney Griner just got 9 years in Russia," Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding the hashtag "freebrittney." (On Thursday, federal charges were brought against four police officers involved in the 2020 Louisville, Kentucky, raid in which Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old E.R. tech, was shot and killed.) Justin Bieber also posted about the basketball star's sentencing, writing on his Instagram Stories, "THIS HURTS. If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know." Viola Davis, who's posted repeatedly about Brittney's detainment in Russia, shared on Instagram that she has "no words" after the sentence was announced. Sharing an American flag, Andy Cohen simply posted, "BRING BRITTNEY HOME." President Joe Biden, meanwhile, called the nine-year sentence "unacceptable" and demanded Russia "release her immediately." He also vowed to continue pursuing "every possible avenue" to get Brittney and imprisoned American veteran Paul Whelan home from Russia.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO