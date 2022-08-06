ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQOLE_0h7T3dPe00

Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.

The kid reporter asks, “Even though we know you don’t play [fantasy football], do you think it’s good or bad for the NFL?” In classic Belichick fashion – with his infamous mad-genius evil grin shining through – the coach quickly shoots it down. Befuddled by the question, the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach responded, “Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that.”

However, upon realizing the curtness of his response, Belichick slightly softens, lending a short, but somewhat sweeter follow-up. The coach adds, “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me. We’re just trying to win games out here, so I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t care about that. I just care about whether we win.”

Never change, coach. Never change. The clip ends with the coach saying, “Have fun with that.” The 20-second response went viral on Twitter throughout the day Thursday. However, the clip lacks context that it’s a 14-year-old on the receiving end of the diatribe.

While Belichick clearly isn’t being rude, it’s enjoyable to watch the coach treat every reporter in the pool with a similar disdain for press conferences. For the kid, it’s probably a neat moment to remember for a long time, not holding any ill-will toward Belichick. However, it’s a great comparison to the famously heartwarming moment between a kid and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Super Bowl LI media day.

Don’t Worry, Kids. Grown Men Fear Bill Belichick, Too

One podcast detailed a former Patriots lineman going to the extreme to avoid disappointing the coach. Rich Ohrnberger played just two seasons with New England, but he quickly understood the importance of pleasing the head coach.

Running late on his way to practice, Ohrnberger opted to face the law rather than the wrath of Bill Belichick. The lineman intentionally rear-ended a church van to give himself an excuse for running late. Ohrnberger appeared in just five games with the Patriots. Something tells me his tardiness was the least of Belichick’s concerns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football#American Football#Sports#Nbc Nightly News#New England Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

535K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy