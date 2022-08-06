Read on pedersen.seattle.gov
We The People
3d ago
The state of city? The Washington State flag should be flown upside down, that represents the condition our city and state us in.
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
seattle.gov
Tolt River Watershed
The South Fork Tolt River is the smaller and lesser known (than the Cedar River) but still essential second supply watershed in Seattle Public Utilities' freshwater supply system. Located in the foothills of the Cascades in east King County, it supplies about 30% of the drinking water for 1.4 million people in and around Seattle.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
The Spiger Family in Ravenna
The life story of Henry Spiger tells of the western migration of Americans after the Civil War, and the attraction to the growth opportunities in Seattle in the 1880s. Henry Spiger, born before the Civil War, gradually migrated from his birthplace in Ohio out to Seattle. Henry engaged in maritime activities in Seattle, became a landowner, a real estate developer and then followed the rise of the automobile to open a gas station in 1918 after World War One.
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
PLANetizen
Seattle Works To Revise Comprehensive Plan
As Seattle updates its comprehensive plan, questions loom about how the city can prepare for a predicted population growth of a quarter million people over the next several decades. In a piece for Crosscut, Josh Cohen outlines the changes proposed so far. “Seattle’s first comprehensive plan, adopted in 1994, established...
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
seattle.gov
City Light Owned Hydroelectric Resources
City Light owns and operates several hydroelectric facilities that typically supply more than half of our customers' power needs. In addition to generating electricity, our facilities provide opportunities for recreational activities such as camping, fishing, and hiking. We are also committed to maintaining our excellent record of regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship, including the support of ongoing programs for the protection of fish, plants, animals and other natural, cultural, and historic resources.
secretseattle.co
When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week
The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
Amazon Go Store In Downtown Seattle Is Temporarily Closing: Here's Why
The retailer giant hopes to reopen the store in the future.
seattle.gov
➔ WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection
WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection. 1 notebook containing 29 p. DeLaunay Communications, Inc. Schell, Paul, 1937- (Mayor, City of Seattle) Type:. Notebooks. Series:. Folder Title:. ARC 66, Unsorted. Note:. Contains various media articles. Primary Subjects:. Creator:. Accountability Review...
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages
TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
KING-5
J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle
SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
PLANetizen
Tacoma Lowers Speed Limits as Part of Vision Zero Plan
As announced in a City of Tacoma press release republished in The Suburban Times, Tacoma’s city council has voted to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on residential streets and 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four of the city’s Neighborhood Business Districts. “The...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Chronicle
Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus
OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
