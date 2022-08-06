ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

We The People
3d ago

The state of city? The Washington State flag should be flown upside down, that represents the condition our city and state us in.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crosscut

Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus

For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Tolt River Watershed

The South Fork Tolt River is the smaller and lesser known (than the Cedar River) but still essential second supply watershed in Seattle Public Utilities' freshwater supply system. Located in the foothills of the Cascades in east King County, it supplies about 30% of the drinking water for 1.4 million people in and around Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

The Spiger Family in Ravenna

The life story of Henry Spiger tells of the western migration of Americans after the Civil War, and the attraction to the growth opportunities in Seattle in the 1880s. Henry Spiger, born before the Civil War, gradually migrated from his birthplace in Ohio out to Seattle. Henry engaged in maritime activities in Seattle, became a landowner, a real estate developer and then followed the rise of the automobile to open a gas station in 1918 after World War One.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
PLANetizen

Seattle Works To Revise Comprehensive Plan

As Seattle updates its comprehensive plan, questions loom about how the city can prepare for a predicted population growth of a quarter million people over the next several decades. In a piece for Crosscut, Josh Cohen outlines the changes proposed so far. “Seattle’s first comprehensive plan, adopted in 1994, established...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

City Light Owned Hydroelectric Resources

City Light owns and operates several hydroelectric facilities that typically supply more than half of our customers' power needs. In addition to generating electricity, our facilities provide opportunities for recreational activities such as camping, fishing, and hiking. We are also committed to maintaining our excellent record of regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship, including the support of ongoing programs for the protection of fish, plants, animals and other natural, cultural, and historic resources.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week

The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
seattle.gov

➔ WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection

WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection. 1 notebook containing 29 p. DeLaunay Communications, Inc. Schell, Paul, 1937- (Mayor, City of Seattle) Type:. Notebooks. Series:. Folder Title:. ARC 66, Unsorted. Note:. Contains various media articles. Primary Subjects:. Creator:. Accountability Review...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Council#Seattle Police Department#Politics Local#Seattle Times#Sid
KING 5

I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages

TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle

SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PLANetizen

Tacoma Lowers Speed Limits as Part of Vision Zero Plan

As announced in a City of Tacoma press release republished in The Suburban Times, Tacoma’s city council has voted to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on residential streets and 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four of the city’s Neighborhood Business Districts. “The...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy