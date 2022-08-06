ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy

GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
ELIOT, ME
WMUR.com

ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Windham

WINDHAM — A 39-year-old man was cited for simple assault in Windham Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call regarding an ongoing fight at a home on White Road at around 7:40 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jeffrey Weitzel committed the crime of simple assault.
WINDHAM, VT
nbcboston.com

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery

NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
NASHUA, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man hits officer during chase

LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury

LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
RANDOLPH, MA
WCAX

Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
HANOVER, NH

