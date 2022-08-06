Read on www.wmur.com
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
WMUR.com
Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy
GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
WMUR.com
ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect
NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
WCVB
Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at Manchester restaurant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a popular Manchester restaurant on Sunday after a man allegedly flashed customers who were eating on the patio, officials say. William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness. Responding officers say Cavataio was exposing himself to customers at...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Windham
WINDHAM — A 39-year-old man was cited for simple assault in Windham Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call regarding an ongoing fight at a home on White Road at around 7:40 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jeffrey Weitzel committed the crime of simple assault.
nbcboston.com
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
Authorities arrest 22-year-old Lowell man in connection with the murder of a relative
LOWELL, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection with last weekend’s murder of a 64-year-old Lowell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home. Rayshawn Settles, 22 of Lowell, was arrested and charged with the murder...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
WMUR.com
Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury
LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
WMUR.com
Verdict reached in trial of man charged with killing 7 in Randolph motorcycle crash
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Jurors received the case shortly before noon Tuesday, and the verdict was scheduled to be read at about 2:40 p.m. It can be seen live on WMUR-TV and in the video player above.
WCAX
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
