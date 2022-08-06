Biden tests negative for COVID, continues to isolate pending follow-up test

Read on www.pbs.org
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs bills targeting COVID-19 fraud
President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law Friday measures that hold accountable people who commit fraud as part of COVID small business relief programs. Watch Biden’s signing stream live in the video player above at 1 p.m. ET. In June, a congressional panel said the Small Business...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
China cuts off vital U.S. contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China cut off contacts with the United States on vital issues Friday — including military matters and crucial climate cooperation — as concerns rose that the Communist government’s hostile reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit could signal a lasting, more aggressive approach toward its U.S. rival and the self-ruled island.
In surprise vote, Senate to overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Senate voted Saturday to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill, boosting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden’s priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes past its initial test as it starts moving through Congress. In a preview of votes expected on...
Climate change hazards worsen 58 percent of infectious diseases, study says
Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and anthrax, a study says. Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the...
U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs, and unemployment falls to 3.5 percent
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. is “equal partner” with African countries
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in South Africa Monday. “Our strategy is rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force — one that...
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard help with migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to...
With recession anxiety growing, hiring may be cooling off
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, at a pace that regularly exceeded the expectations of most economists. Yet cracks have begun to appear in one...
