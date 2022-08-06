THREE THINGS TO KNOW -08/06/22

Reptiles R Us Event Set Today

GLOUSTER — Visitors to Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, will get an opportunity today to learn more about reptiles native to Southeast Ohio.

Starting at 2:30p.m. in the Burr Oak Nature Center, guests will have the chance to take part in a program entitled, “Reptiles R Us.” Adults and children will learn more about what makes reptiles unique, and get the chance to meet a very special guest.

For more information on Reptiles R Us activities at Burr Oak State Park contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, at 740-818-4530.

Albany Planning Commission Meeting Set

ALBANY — The Albany Planning Commission will be having a meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street.

This Day in Sports History

On this day, August 6, 1972, Atlanta Braves’ right fielder, Hank Aaron, hits his 660th and 661st home runs of his career, setting the Major League Baseball record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise. He continued to play until 1976 and his 755 career home runs stood as the most by any MLB player for 33 years. The 25-time all-star was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Aaron passed away in 2021.