ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glouster, OH

THREE THINGS TO KNOW -08/06/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Reptiles R Us Event Set Today

GLOUSTER — Visitors to Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, will get an opportunity today to learn more about reptiles native to Southeast Ohio.

Starting at 2:30p.m. in the Burr Oak Nature Center, guests will have the chance to take part in a program entitled, “Reptiles R Us.” Adults and children will learn more about what makes reptiles unique, and get the chance to meet a very special guest.

For more information on Reptiles R Us activities at Burr Oak State Park contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, at 740-818-4530.

Albany Planning Commission Meeting Set

ALBANY — The Albany Planning Commission will be having a meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street.

This Day in Sports History

On this day, August 6, 1972, Atlanta Braves’ right fielder, Hank Aaron, hits his 660th and 661st home runs of his career, setting the Major League Baseball record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise. He continued to play until 1976 and his 755 career home runs stood as the most by any MLB player for 33 years. The 25-time all-star was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Aaron passed away in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE

The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Glouster, OH
City
Albany, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOUB

Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns

STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
STEWART, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Aaron
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested. Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse. From there, deputies say he then went...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Burr Oak State Park#Village Hall#Burr Oak Lodge Road#Reptiles R Us#Park Naturalist#Major League Baseball#The Baseball Hall Of Fame
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth

Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLWT 5

Jury selection underway in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — It's the largest homicide investigation in Ohio's history, and on Monday, jury selection got underway for one of four suspects in the Pike County massacre. In April 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were murdered execution style. George Wagner IV is the first to go...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Pets
meigsindypress.com

Groves, Miller, Reed Promoted at Farmers Bank

POMEROY, Ohio – The Board of Directors of Farmers Bank & Savings Co. is announcing the promotion of three bankers into key leadership roles for the company. Paul Reed, Chairman and CEO, said, “The Board is excited about the growth of Farmers Bank and the possibilities ahead. These promotions are a part of our plan to build the team to lead the Bank into the future.”
POMEROY, OH
WOUB

An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
ATHENS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured

OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.  John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
NASHPORT, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy