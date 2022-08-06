ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: City of Primera lifts water boil notice

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Primera has lifted its water boil notice.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , on July 28, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Primera’s public water system to issue a boil water notice due low chlorine residuals in the water supply.

At the time, the Public Water System 0310094 was asked to notify all customers to boil water before consuming it, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc., according to the city.

Today the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water. After receiving the green light from TCEQ, whose lab results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled, the public can once again consume the water, according to a news release sent by the city.

If you have any questions or concerns about the City of Primera’s public water system, call Juan Recio at (956) 423-9654.

