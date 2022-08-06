ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Witnesses say fight led to deputy-involved shooting at Orange County hotel

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

Two people are dead and one person was hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, FLa. — Two people are dead and one person was hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting in Orange County.

4:28 p.m. update:

Orange County deputies said two men have died after three people were shot at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the first victim they found shot at the Heritage Hotel and a man with a gun who was shot by a deputy have both died at the hospital.

A third person who was also shot at the hotel before deputies arrived is being treated at the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

3:15 p.m. update:

Orange County deputies said three people were hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded around 12:30 p.m. to the Heritage Hotel on Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said that when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

While on the scene, a man with a gun came over to the deputies and a confrontation occurred, deputies said.

Officials said one deputy was forced to shoot the man with the gun.

3 hurt after deputy-involved shooting at Orange County hotel

Soon after the deputy-involved shooting, another man who was shot before deputies arrived was found at the scene, officials said.

All three of the people shot were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Original report:

Orange County deputies are warning residents about an incident on South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday.

Deputies said there is an “active crime scene” in the area of 7900 block of South Orange Blossom Trail, but did not give an exact location.

Officials said residents are asked to avoid the area due to possible traffic backups.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

