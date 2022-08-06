Simon Pegg Learned Title of 'Mission: Impossible 7' From Trailer

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Collider
Kevin Smith’s 'Strange Adventures' Anthology Series Cancelled at HBO Max
The tremor from the recent Warner Bros Discovery shake-up is yet to subsidem as the fate of more DC shows is being made public by the day. It has now come to light that yet another DC-related project, Strange Adventures, will not be seeing the light of day. However, unlike other projects that have recently faced a similar fate, the cancellation of Strange Adventures had little to do with the new strategic shift announced by executives at Warner Bros.
Collider
Will There Be a John Wick 5? Director Chad Stahelski on the Future of the Franchise
Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about his past and future projects. From working on the 2008 cult classic Speed Racer with The Wachowskis to the near decade-long success of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise John Wick, Stahelski gave a lot of insight into these projects. One question he was asked centered around John Wick 5, the follow-up to the upcoming John Wick 4 which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and whether the film still has a future, to which Stahelski not only answered the question but also gave a look into the director's mindset surrounding the success of the acclaimed action franchise.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Director Chad Stahelski Reveals How 'Speed Racer' Shaped Him as a Filmmaker
Ask any movie buff about 2008’s Speed Racer, and you’re bound to hear the words “masterpiece,” “ahead of its time,” “live-action manga,” and much more praise directed at the blockbuster movie. Inspired by the 1960s Japanese anime, the movie was adapted by visionary sibling directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Jonh Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was there to witness it all, and now he talks exclusively to Collider about his experience on set.
Collider
7 Best New Films and Shows on Shudder in August 2022
Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.
Collider
MCU: The 10 Most Exciting Marvel Projects Revealed at SDCC 2022
Historically, San Diego Comic-Con is always a treat for comic book movie fans and general film enthusiasts alike. This year, SDCC 2022 continued the convention’s time-honored legacy of great reveals. As an example, the internet was set ablaze with Keanu Reeves’ surprise appearance when the actor showed up at Collider’s "Directors on Directing" panel alongside an exclusive first look at John Wick: Chapter 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Mack & Rita': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Over the years, there have been several good age swap movies, From Big to 13 Going on 30, to more recent entrants into the sub-genre like Shazam! and Little. There has been great reception for these feel-good stories that shed more light on issues around self-acceptance and the disenchantment that comes with being trapped in a body you’d rather not be in.
Collider
5 'Star Wars' Series On Disney+ With Diverse Leads
The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.
Collider
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Collider
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
Collider
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Collider
11 Best Films of Wim Wenders From 'The American Friend' to 'Lightning Over Water'
Few directors are as gifted at embodying the tactile sensation of in-between-ness as German icon Wim Wenders. Even when Wenders isn’t making one of his beloved road odysseys, the characters in his pictures are constantly roaming, searching, forever looking for a place to call home, if only for a short while. A pioneer of the New German Cinema, Wenders is and was a bonafide visionary, and also the rare case of a filmmaker whose minor works remain fascinating.
Collider
MCU: Ranking and Explaining 10 Nicknames Tony Stark Gave Other MCU Characters
Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic MCU counterpart, Tony Stark, has never been the one to shy away from making himself too comfortable around others — attributing out-of-context nicknames to different characters that turn out to be very accurate when you thoroughly think about them (though, to be fair, some are quite obvious to understand) is a brilliant skill that is up there in the list.
Collider
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' Clip Takes Audiences Behind the Scenes of Claire's Big Action Sequence [Exclusive]
In case you haven’t had enough of an exciting summer, Universal Pictures is here to round out the season by bringing your favorite dinosaurs home with you. The studio has announced that Jurassic World Dominion, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to home release very, very soon, and Collider is excited to premiere a clip from one of the bonus features available when the film hits Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 16.
Collider
‘Book Of Marlon’ Series From Marlon Wayans In Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Comments / 0