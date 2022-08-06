Read on www.valleynewslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOX News Radio
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
wdayradionow.com
Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
valleynewslive.com
One injured in Waubun crash
WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today. The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed. The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy. One of...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Investigation into 3 weekend shootings continue for Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are continuing to investigate the three shootings that happened over the weekend. It’s causing concern for both police and people in the community. The city has now reached a total of 5 shootings, so far this year, according to the Fargo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth Community Service K9 program to continue
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to a local sponsor, the Dilworth Police Department’s Community Service K9 continues to serve the community. Police Chief Ty Sharpe says Northwestern Bank donated $2,500 to bring K9 Keely to Dilworth, and recently agreed to sponsor Keely for another 2 years. The money will be used to continue the training and care K9 Officer Keely receives.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Otter Tail County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Angela Paavola was driving her SUV Southbound on Highway 29 near milepost 120 in Compton Township when she slammed into the back of a truck, driven by 28-year-old Tyler Heinzen.
kvrr.com
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
valleynewslive.com
Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Dilworth, Minn., Fargo Police say. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on attempted murder charges after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on Aug. 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. S. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
Comments / 0