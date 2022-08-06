ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

05-34-37-39-45

(five, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Cash4Life

13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2

(thirteen, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Lotto Plus

01-03-31-35-39-44

(one, three, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Quick Draw Midday

03-08-09-11-17-20-22-27-28-29-30-41-45-51-55-63-65-68-71-73, BE: 51

(three, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: fifty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

1-2-1, SB: 3

(one, two, one; SB: three)

Daily Three-Evening

9-2-7, SB: 3

(nine, two, seven; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

5-5-5-7, SB: 3

(five, five, five, seven; SB: three)

Daily Four-Evening

3-0-3-6, SB: 3

(three, zero, three, six; SB: three)

Quick Draw Evening

05-11-15-17-19-23-25-26-27-32-37-45-49-50-54-58-62-66-73-75, BE: 49

(five, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: forty-nine)

Hoosier Lotto

02-11-12-19-37-46

(two, eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $16,800,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Powerball

08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Lottery
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Voters in four states on Tuesday were determining their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. Much of the attention centered on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries were also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont. In Wisconsin, all three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago by Republican lawmakers with bipartisan support. The Republican candidates have all sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections, and say they would rather empower the secretary of the state so voters can hold someone accountable for election-related decisions.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels conceded the race to Omar, but it remained too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont – positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race was also unfolding in western Wisconsin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In another top race, business attorney Jim Schultz held an early lead over Doug Wardlow in the Republican primary for the right to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in the Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. In a prepared statement, Walz listed a handful of priorities for a second term, including keeping unemployment low, improving public safety and protecting abortion rights. Jensen told The Associated Press that he wants Walz to agree to more debates than the one they have held so far.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face two-term Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive races as the parties battle for control of the U.S. Senate. Barnes’ top rivals dropped out of the race late last month and backed the former legislator, a sign of Democrats’ intense focus on defeating Johnson, who is one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats relying on the vice president to break ties, and the Wisconsin contest is one of the few races seen as toss-ups in November. In his victory speech in Milwaukee, Barnes emphasized his middle-class background and upbringing while casting Johnson as “self-serving” and “an out-of-touch politician” who cares only about special interests and wealthy donors. “It is time for a change, everybody,” said Barnes, who would be Wisconsin’s first Black senator if elected. “It’s time for us to be represented by somebody who shares our experiences.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name. Officers were called to the Ohio neighborhood shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said. The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two separate homes where they lived, near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy