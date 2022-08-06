IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
05-34-37-39-45
(five, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Cash4Life
13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Lotto Plus
01-03-31-35-39-44
(one, three, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Quick Draw Midday
03-08-09-11-17-20-22-27-28-29-30-41-45-51-55-63-65-68-71-73, BE: 51
(three, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: fifty-one)
Daily Three-Midday
1-2-1, SB: 3
(one, two, one; SB: three)
Daily Three-Evening
9-2-7, SB: 3
(nine, two, seven; SB: three)
Daily Four-Midday
5-5-5-7, SB: 3
(five, five, five, seven; SB: three)
Daily Four-Evening
3-0-3-6, SB: 3
(three, zero, three, six; SB: three)
Quick Draw Evening
05-11-15-17-19-23-25-26-27-32-37-45-49-50-54-58-62-66-73-75, BE: 49
(five, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: forty-nine)
Hoosier Lotto
02-11-12-19-37-46
(two, eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $16,800,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
