Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of her horrific car crash last Friday. Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ Thursday that the actress’ blood test results came up positive for both substances. However, the law enforcement insiders cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident, so they will do more testing to determine whether the fentanyl was in her system when she crashed. The actress, 53, was not under the influence of alcohol, reports TMZ, despite a photo taken shortly before...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO