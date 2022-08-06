Read on www.nbclosangeles.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Related
palisadesnews.com
Woman Dies After Getting Hit by Vehicle at Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates
A woman passed away from injuries sustained after being fatally hit by a vehicle backing out of a parking space at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Traffic Division, the incident took place on July 22 a little before 8 p.m. at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates (16321 E Pacific Coast Highway).
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree
A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Actress Anne Heche's Fiery Mar Vista Crash Leaves Her in Critical Condition and Coma
Despite reports that actress Anne Heche was in stable condition after being critically injured in a fiery car crash into a Mar Vista house Friday, a spokesperson now says the actress is in critical condition. Heche was reportedly involved in a crash before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona
Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Windsor Hills Crash Survivor Saw Terrifying ‘Ball of Fire' Behind Her SUV
Grace Ortiz and her five children were on their way to lunch Thursday when they arrived at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues in Windsor Hills. Like others slowly crossing the intersection just before 1:40 p.m. in the South Los Angeles community, she was going about her day when lives were forever changed by tragedy.
NBC Los Angeles
Windsor Hills Suspect Involved in ‘Numerous' Crashes Before, LA County DA Says
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Tuesday the Windsor Hills crash suspect was involved in "numerous" collisions before the deadly crash at La Brea and Slauson that left six dead, including a pregnant woman and her family. The office also said that it was difficult to determine exactly...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged as Soon as Monday
The woman behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz sedan that crashed through a Windsor Hills intersection, leaving six dead, is expected to be charged Monday in the deadly collision. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered nurse from Houston, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in Thursday's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Nurse Charged With Six Counts Of Murder After Deadly 7-Car Collision
Click here to read the full article. On Monday (August 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that 37-year-old Nicole Linton will face multiple criminal charges following a fatal car crash. Linton, a registered nurse, is accused of six counts of murder for a seven-car collision in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last week. “Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many...
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash
On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.
Comments / 0