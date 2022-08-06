Toledo men's basketball strengthens nonleague schedule for 2022-23 season

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The University of Toledo men’s basketball team isn’t leaving anything to chance this season.

The two-time defending outright Mid-American Conference champions have four returning starters and will do some winter barnstorming in hopes of strengthening their at-large resume for the NCAA tournament and taking the decision out of the selection committee’s hand.

“It’s the best schedule since I’ve been at Toledo,” UT coach Tod Kowalczyk said.

And that’s with one game still to be determined.

Some familiar names remain on the docket, as the Rockets open the season in Savage Arena against Valparaiso, host Oakland on Nov. 16, and travel to Marshall on Dec. 17. There’s also a return game from Richmond on Nov. 30. But the rest of the schedule features new faces and premium beef.

“Tod has done an incredible job of pulling this schedule together,” UT athletic director Bryan Blair said. “One of the first two or three conversations we had, I was at a Starbucks in Pullman and we connected on the phone, and he said he wanted to bolster the schedule and create multiple paths to the end goal [of reaching the NCAA tournament]. He got right to work after the MAC tournament. He’s been pounding the phone lines. It helps when you have a veteran coach who’s respected nationally. He really understands the landscape.”

Toledo will play UAB in a neutral site game in Philadelphia on Nov. 11, part of the inaugural Barstool Sports Classic, a doubleheader that includes Akron-Mississippi State. The Gulf Coast Classic in Estero, Fla., is Nov. 21-23, an event the Rockets won during the 2018-19 season. They play Kansas City in the first game and either East Carolina or Indiana State in the second game. The third opponent will be Drexel, UT Arlington, Florida Gulf Coast, or Northern Kentucky.

The month of December is a gauntlet, with road games at George Mason (Dec. 3), Northern Iowa (Dec. 6), Marshall (Dec. 17), and Vermont (Dec. 20). The only home game is Dec. 10 against Canisius.

“A lot of these really good games are programs that are in the same position as us,” Kowalczyk said. “Vermont and Northern Iowa can’t get games. We have another really good Atlantic-10 program in George Mason to go along with Richmond. That’s a huge get for us. Schools that have name recognition help our fan base and, hopefully, our attendance.”

UAB, Richmond, Northern Iowa, Marshall, and Vermont have appeared in a combined 10 NCAA tournaments in the past decade. UAB, Richmond, and Vermont played in last season’s Big Dance.

The last time a MAC school received an at-large bid was 1999, though Buffalo’s 2018-19 team would have been in had it not won the MAC tournament.

“The MAC has never really been a two-bid conference. I love the idea of winning as many games as possible against high-level opponents and seeing what happens,” junior forward JT Shumate said. “It’s just more fun to play against good competition, so that’s exciting.”

Three road games require flights, plus a neutral site game in Philadelphia and a multi-team event in Florida, adding costs to UT’s travel budgets. They plan on chartering to Northern Iowa and Florida.

And that number may grow after this weekend’s Puerto Rico travel woes.

“I told Tod the other day, you gotta pay to play,” Blair said. “We need to invest in our team to give them the best possible chance to be successful. That's on me and our department to help Tod get the resources to be successful. Fundraising has to be one of them and revenue generation has to be one. We need to have more resources to give our student-athletes more opportunities to fly and build a competitive schedule.”

The man who helped assemble the schedule is Matt Parke, who works for the sports consulting firm Ordinal Sports Group, which generates conference schedules. Kowalczyk reached out to him about constructing a nonconference schedule that could elevate Toledo’s stature in the eyes of the selection committee.

“He understands scheduling better than anybody,” Kowalczyk said. “He’s an unbelievably intelligent guy who understands the difficulties we face in scheduling. But there’s a method to the madness, and he has the best formula out there to give yourself a chance at an at-large bid.”

Ordinal Sports Group projects every team’s NET ranking, and they predict UT will be one of the highest-ranked mid-majors in 2022-23. Discussions with Kowalczyk led the Rockets to adhere to MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher’s mantra of right-size scheduling.

“When you’re a high-level mid-major team, it’s very difficult — very difficult — to get opponents to schedule you,” Parke said. “I know of several Power Five coaches who will not play Toledo in a home-and-home or just at their own place. The reason is because they’re nervous they could get beat. I had one coach say, ‘Listen, we’ll play a team that’s either well coached or talented, but we’re not playing both.’ And Toledo is both.”

Despite the schedule’s high-end possibilities, Kowalczyk remains frustrated by one thing that’s missing.

“We can’t get a Power Five team to play us, and we aren’t even asking for a home-and-home. That would never happen,” he said. “We’re just asking to go to their place and get bought, and they won’t do that. Some of the comments we’ve gotten are pretty funny, actually. But we are holding out hope. We’re going to hold out for one game, and we’ll wait as long as we have to to fill it.”

The calendar could be on Toledo’s side, as it has numerous open dates on its schedule. Parke estimates that 10 to 15 power programs still need a game. Their preference may be to not play UT, but as Parke notes, it’s akin to a dance. Eventually, someone needs a partner. The courting could go well into the month of September before a game gets scheduled.

Other options are to play a non-Division I game at Savage Arena, fill in for a team that encounters a coronavirus situation, or simply keep it open. Last season, San Francisco and Loyola scheduled a neutral site game in the middle of the season. USF made the NCAA tournament as an at-large.

“Any opportunity we can get against a high major will only make us better,” Shumate said.

UT men’s basketball 2022-23 nonconference schedule

Nov. 7 — Valparaiso

Nov. 11 — UAB (Philadelphia)

Nov. 16 — Oakland

Nov. 21-23 — Gulf Coast Classic (Estero, Fla.)

Nov. 30 — Richmond

Dec. 3 — at George Mason

Dec. 6 — at Northern Iowa

Dec. 10 — Canisius

Dec. 17 — at Marshall

Dec. 20 — at Vermont