Visit NC State Fairgrounds this weekend to see exotic kangaroo, snakes, sloths and tortoise

Raleigh, N.C. — One night last week, I spent five-and-a-half hours standing, dripping sweat, even after sunset, with a clipboard in hand and an empty stomach. “Swimmers, take your mark!” A buzzer sounds. Another row of capped little swim team members dove in a nearby neighborhood pool, splashing my legs with pool water. I didn’t mind. It was a hot Raleigh summer night and the spray felt good. Other sweaty parents cheered as the group of 7 and 8-year-old girls tagged the opposite pool wall after completing a 25-yard freestyle heat. I cheered for a kid I knew from my son’s class last school year when she won her heat. Her toothy grin under pink goggles made me smile.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO