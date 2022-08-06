Visit NC State Fairgrounds this weekend to see exotic kangaroo, snakes, sloths and tortoise

Read on www.wral.com
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Full schedule, lineup released for IBMA Bluegrass Live! in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The full schedule and lineup for this fall's IBMA Bluegrass LIVE! street festival in downtown Raleigh. IBMA Bluegrass LIVE! will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and include ticketed and free main stage performances at Red Hat Amphitheater, and on five additional free StreetFest Stages throughout downtown.
Tuesday Night Lights: An ode to the summer swim team
Raleigh, N.C. — One night last week, I spent five-and-a-half hours standing, dripping sweat, even after sunset, with a clipboard in hand and an empty stomach. “Swimmers, take your mark!” A buzzer sounds. Another row of capped little swim team members dove in a nearby neighborhood pool, splashing my legs with pool water. I didn’t mind. It was a hot Raleigh summer night and the spray felt good. Other sweaty parents cheered as the group of 7 and 8-year-old girls tagged the opposite pool wall after completing a 25-yard freestyle heat. I cheered for a kid I knew from my son’s class last school year when she won her heat. Her toothy grin under pink goggles made me smile.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
McDonald's needs to hire 800 people in Triangle area
Raleigh, N.C. — McDonald's has more than 800 job openings in the Triangle. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will speak at a hiring event Tuesday at the McDonald's at 105 E. South St. near Shaw University in Raleigh. The event will feature drive-up hiring with interviews on the spot between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
'Compassionate soul:' Hundreds of first responders from across NC join procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Mount Olive, N.C. — A Wayne County sheriff's deputy was laid to rest following a funeral and procession that brought hundreds of first responders together from across the state. On Friday, a procession carried the body of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman from ECU Medical to a funeral home...
AAA report finds gas prices dip for eighth-straight week in NC, SC
Charlotte, N.C. — Gas prices are down in the Carolinas for the eighth consecutive week, according to a report from AAA. The organization's findings revealed North Carolina and South Carolina's gas price average dropped by 14 cents last week and are at the lowest daily average since March 3.
Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage
Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
Funeral, procession honors Wayne deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Mount Olive, N.C. — A memorial service on Tuesday will honor a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Friday, a procession carried the body of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman from ECU Medical to a funeral home in Dudley. Tuesday's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena.
Hackers took over an animal rescue's Facebook page. 5 On Your Side helped regain control.
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A local nonprofit's Facebook page was hacked and it put the animal rescue's program at risk. But, 5 On Your Side was able to reach out to Facebook, who said they would help the animal rescue regain control of their page. Friends of Rocky Mount...
Jury deliberating whether Fayetteville man should die for suffocating wife with trash bags
Fayetteville, N.C. — A jury is deliberating the sentence for a man found guilty last week of killing his wife by zip-tying plastic trash bags over her head in August 2018, The Fayetteville Observer reports. Jury deliberations began Monday. Michael John Moore Sr., 47, pleaded not guilty in the...
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up...
Ex-patrol leader, current police chief picked as NC marshals
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent State Highway Patrol commander and the current Winston-Salem police chief will be among President Joe Biden's nominees to serve as North Carolina's three U.S. marshals. Biden announced on Tuesday that retired patrol Col. Glenn McNeill is his choice to become marshal for the Eastern...
Wake Forest man gaining following with live performances on TikTok
Wake Forest, N.C. — By day, Luke Reynolds is a Wake Forest father working at Cisco. But at night, he's entertaining thousands live on TikTok. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds dabbled with performing live in a virtual reality setting with the virtual reality social media platform AltSpaceVR.
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Man shot in head overnight in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. Around 11 a.m., crime...
Durham restaurants request NC Supreme Court review insurance payments lawsuit
Raleigh, N.C. — Two acclaimed Triangle restaurant owners are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to review their case against their insurance company for not honoring their business interruption policies when they had to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit was filed in May 2020...
Group bashing child protective services pressures Durham County officials, raising safety concerns
Durham, N.C. — A North Carolina advocacy group is using high-pressure tactics to push officials in Durham County and elsewhere to return children taken away from families by child protection services. County officials say the group’s tactics are making it difficult for social workers to do their jobs.
