truecrimedaily

N.J. man accused of killing missing 5-year-old after her remains were found in basement

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently charged with murder after the remains of his girlfriend’s missing daughter were reportedly found in his basement. According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday, July 26, authorities learned about a welfare check request for Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters, and as a result, an investigation was launched. It was reportedly determined that one of Durham’s twin daughters was missing, and no family or friends had seen the juvenile since 2019.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside

ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. 
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
WTAJ

State police release list of ten most wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Man Accused Of Abducting 31-Year-Old Delaware County Woman Arrested In North Carolina

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The man accused of abducting a woman from Delaware County is under arrest. The woman was found unharmed in North Carolina. CBS3 was told she has been in contact with her family and they are now trying to figure out how to get her home. Police say they got a tip that 31-year-old Shameka Thompson and 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon were on their way to North Carolina. They were found Saturday morning in Fayetteville shortly before 2 a.m., which is over 400 miles away from Chester. “Once we got the description of the tag, we started to get hit...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts 18-year-old killed, four others seriously injured, after terrible weekend crash

An 18-year-old has been killed and four others seriously injured after a terrible weekend crash. According to Upton Police, on Saturday, just after 9:00 p.m., the Upton Police and Upton Fire/EMS Departments responded to the intersection of Glenview Street and Pearl Street for å reported single vehicle crash with multiple injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda of Bellingham was operating a 2019 Acura ILX sedan travelling North on Glenview Street when Holanda’s vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on the front passenger side of the vehicle before overturing on Glenview Street.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

