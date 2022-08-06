Read on delawarevalleynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
N.J. man accused of killing missing 5-year-old after her remains were found in basement
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently charged with murder after the remains of his girlfriend’s missing daughter were reportedly found in his basement. According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday, July 26, authorities learned about a welfare check request for Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters, and as a result, an investigation was launched. It was reportedly determined that one of Durham’s twin daughters was missing, and no family or friends had seen the juvenile since 2019.
4-year-old who killed herself with mother’s gun was excited to start pre-K, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta 4-year-old who accidentally shot herself died one day before starting pre-kindergarten, according to her family. Kendal Lewis died Sunday night after police say she found a gun in her mother’s car. Police charged her mother, Kaelin Lewis, with cruelty to children charge.
Trenton Police Make Drug Bust
TRENTON, NJ (BLOTTER) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, SCU Detectives were doing preventive patrolling...
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mullica Township Police Look for Help in Identifying Woman
Mullica Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman caught on camera. It appears that the woman has acknowledged the camera's existence as she is looking right at the lens. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the woman - or what she may...
People
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report
Eddie Deezen is reportedly unable to stand trial after his recent arrest due to mental-health-related reasons. A commitment order obtained by TMZ reportedly states that the Grease actor, 65, is undergoing treatment at the Maryland Department of Health, and will not be able to stand trial in his burglary and trespassing case due to a mental-health disorder.
Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside
ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
State police release list of ten most wanted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Woman seen bleeding in tractor trailer, yelling for help called a ‘total accident’ by N.J. police
South Brunswick police have ruled out criminal activity Friday after a witness on Wednesday reported seeing a woman bleeding from the face and yelling for help in a tractor-trailer cab on Route 130. The case “appears to be a total accident,” said Jim Ryan, the deputy chief of the South...
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
Police cite driver after her car pulls in front of motorcycle, killing two
Lower Paxton Township police have cited a 75-year-old woman with careless driving and failing her duties at a stop sign after they say she pulled her car out in front of a motorcycle in late June, killing two people. Inez Chotiner, of Lower Paxton, was cited with the two summary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man Accused Of Abducting 31-Year-Old Delaware County Woman Arrested In North Carolina
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The man accused of abducting a woman from Delaware County is under arrest. The woman was found unharmed in North Carolina. CBS3 was told she has been in contact with her family and they are now trying to figure out how to get her home. Police say they got a tip that 31-year-old Shameka Thompson and 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon were on their way to North Carolina. They were found Saturday morning in Fayetteville shortly before 2 a.m., which is over 400 miles away from Chester. “Once we got the description of the tag, we started to get hit...
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts 18-year-old killed, four others seriously injured, after terrible weekend crash
An 18-year-old has been killed and four others seriously injured after a terrible weekend crash. According to Upton Police, on Saturday, just after 9:00 p.m., the Upton Police and Upton Fire/EMS Departments responded to the intersection of Glenview Street and Pearl Street for å reported single vehicle crash with multiple injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda of Bellingham was operating a 2019 Acura ILX sedan travelling North on Glenview Street when Holanda’s vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on the front passenger side of the vehicle before overturing on Glenview Street.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
A Pennsylvania firefighter was called to a major house blaze. When he arrived, he found the 10 dead were his family.
Firefighter Harold Baker attended the "horrendous" blaze in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He found seven adults and three children from his family had died.
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
Comments / 1