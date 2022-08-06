Musk Says Twitter Deal Should Move Forward if Bot Info Is Accurate

SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk seemed to suggest that he might be willing to move forward with his disputed deal to buy Twitter Saturday, tweeting that he would proceed with the purchase if the company “provide[d] their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real.” Musk has been attempting to extricate himself from the deal for weeks by claiming that the company provided inaccurate information about the number of fake accounts, or “bots,” on the platform. Twitter has forcefully denied this and accused Musk of trying to “wriggle out of the deal” after losing a chunk of his wealth in the recent market crash. Musk’s comments were similar to arguments his attorneys made in legal filings last week in the Delaware Chancery Court. The two parties are set to face off in a trial in October.