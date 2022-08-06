‘Hoops for Justice’ tournament in Flatbush remembers 2 killed in police shootings

Families in East Flatbush remembered two young people who were killed in police-involved shooting nearly a decade ago during the annual Hoops for Justice tournament.

It was organized by the families of Kimani Gray and Shantel Davis who were both killed at the ages of 16 and 23 years old.

Davis died in June 2012 after she was shot by an NYPD officer during a chase in which officials say she was driving a stolen car. Gray died in March 2013, when he was shot seven times by officers who said he was carrying a gun.

Organizers say the tournament is a chance to bring the community together and raise awareness about police brutality.