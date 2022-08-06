'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Carlos Sotolongo
3d ago
I hate it when armed violent criminals survive and the taxpayers, the very ones they threatened, are forced to pay to keep them alive for decades.
Reply(2)
23
Karen Mennel Pike
3d ago
Hope the innocent will be ok! Keep our first responders safe!!
Reply
13
Swish23
3d ago
Live coverage is cool.. they way across the street, zooming in on the folks on the second floor, smoking 🚬 and drinking 🍻
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say
Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Pine Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills. Deputies arrived at a residence on Baywood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his 20s had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 3 dead after hostage situation, shooting at a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Three people are dead after a hostage situation and shooting at a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday evening, according to police. According to The Associated Press, officers with the Edgewater Police Department responded to a call about a man who was shot and a woman who was held hostage Monday evening.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
UPDATE: 2 brothers killed in shooting involving Orange County deputy identified
ORANGE COUNTY, FLa. — On Saturday, an Orange County deputy was involved in a shooting at the Heritage Hotel in Orlando. Two people are now dead and one person hospitalized; the deputy was not injured. Deputies said that when they arrived at the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom...
fox35orlando.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
One person shot along Old Cheney Highway east of Colonial Drive in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting along Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive with one person hit. Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the area around 1:45 a.m. and found one person had been shot when someone from another vehicle shot at them.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida man steals car from mother taking her kids to first day of school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured the moment a Titusville man reportedly stole a mother's SUV from her driveway while she was getting her kids ready to go to the first day of school. Santiago Junior Pena, 43, of Daytona Beach is facing several charges including Grand Theft, Fleeing and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida Narcotics Anonymous shooting: What we know about victims, suspected shooter
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Police in Florida released the names of the three people who were shot and killed during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday night, and said the case was being investigated as a double-murder suicide. The motive, while still under investigation, may have been jealousy, authorities said. According...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
Leesburg police searching for suspect after woman found fatally shot in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman in her home in the 1200 block of Penn Street Monday morning. Police responded to a suspicious incident around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from friends that they believed their 37-year-old friend could be dead.
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
fox35orlando.com
First weekend of security checkpoints in Downtown Orlando
Security checkpoints were in place this weekend in downtown Orlando and will continue every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future. Security experts are weighing in on how the checkpoints are keeping the community safe.
Comments / 36